Dua Lipa Glows As She Wins ‘Female Artist Of The Year’ In Virtual Appearance On iHeartRadio Awards

Five-time iHeartRadio Awards nominee, Dua Lipa, looked was cozy in a furry green sweater as she accepted one of the top honors of the night!

Dua Lipa is usually all about the sexy looks at the awards shows look, but she traded in her barely-there dresses for a a more low key ensemble on the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27. The singer, who released her second album, Future Nostalgia, in 2020, earned one of the biggest honors of the night as she won the Female Artist of the Year Award. She appeared on the broadcast virtually in a cozy green sweater and the Beepy Bella “froggy cap” ($80), along with the “Pacifier Chunky Chain Necklace” by Petra Collins.

“Thank you so, so much — I want to thank my fans, because without you I wouldn’t be here and I wouldn’t be doing what I love…I’m very, very grateful,” she said as she accepted the award, absolutely glowing. “I want to thank iHeart…and everyone who made this possible. Thank you for listening to my music, this album means the absolute world to me,” she added as she held up the award.

primeira vez que a Dua Lipa leva um prêmio no iHeart! QUE ORGULHO 🥺❤ pic.twitter.com/wY5EQxmQ3t — ؘ (@harryliamj) May 28, 2021

It’s a big night for the pop star, who is nominated for FIVE awards at the show. Amongst her nominations is the biggest honor of the night, Song of the Year. Dua is nominated for her track “Don’t Start Now,” and she’s up against The Weeknd, Post Malone, DaBaby ft. Roddy Rich and Harry Styles. “Don’t Start Now” is also up for Best Lyrics and Best Music Video, while the singer’s track, “Physical,” is up for Favorite Music Video Choreography. Finally, the 25-year-old is nominated for Female Artist of the Year, against Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift, as well.

Dua Lipa has actually never won an iHeartRadio Music Award until tonight, although she was nominated in a few categories in 2018 and 2019. It’s been a good awards year for her so far, though, as Future Nostalgia took home the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album in March. Things are also good in Dua’s personal life, as she’s been in a relationship with Anwar Hadid since 2019.

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are hosted by Usher, who is also performing during the ceremony. The show will also feature performances from stars like Dan + Shay, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and more.