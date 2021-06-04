Dua Lipa Rides A Mechanical Bull In Daisy Dukes & Bikini Top In Wild West Themed ‘Love Again’ Video

Saddle up! Dua Lipa rocked a leather vest with boots and a cowboy hat as she went full yeehaw in her ‘Love Again’ music video. Watch it here!

Dua Lipa has stunned in the new music video for her hit song “Love Again”, which dropped on June 4. The singer channeled a Wild Wild West vibe as she rode a mechanical bull and square-danced with her pals, while rocking a ‘fit with major yeehaw energy. The British pop star wore a zebra-printed bra, cutoff Daisy Duke shorts and a black leather vest, along with a cowgirl hat and boots. The clip showed her fellow cowboys riding invisible horses and trying to lasso a giant floating egg.

It also showed Dua and her backup dancers rocking clown makeup. It was seemingly poking fun at the lyrics, “You got me in love again” insinuating that falling in love with the knowledge that it could end badly is foolish, clown behavior. “Learnt the choreo in 45 mins, kept adding outfits mid shoot but we did the damn thaaaang!!” the “Don’t Start Now” singer wrote on Instagram of the new video. “Love Again” comes from her Future Nostalgia album, which went on to win a Grammy Award earlier this year!

The clip comes one day after the 25-year-old hitmaker took to her Instagram Story, and opened up about being bullied. “It’s been four years since my debut album has been out, and I’m so grateful for all the incredible opportunities, the amazing people I met, all the incredible lessons that I learnt, touring for like three years, getting bullied online which made me want to dance my a** off and just really get better, so thank you so much,” she told fans, while rocking pajamas.

She continued, “For all things good and bad, for helping me grow. I’m forever grateful and I’m excited for you guys to see what we’ve got coming up next.” The 2019 Grammy winner for Best New Artist went on to wow fans with killer performances over the years, including her electric performance of her hit song, “Levitating,” where she was joined onstage by rapper DaBaby.