Fashion

Dua Lipa Slips Into White Bikini For A Soak In A Hot Tub With Friends On Holiday – Photos

dua lipa
MEGA
Lifestyle Director

Dua Lipa showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked nothing but a white bikini while on vacation with friends.

It’s no secret that Dua Lipa, 26, has a fabulous figure and she proved that when she rocked a tiny white bikini and a pair of furry boots while on vacation with friends. Dua posted a slew of photos to her Instagram with the caption, “JOLLY GOOOOOD.” In a few of the photos, the singer put her toned abs on full display in a tiny Isa Boulder bikini and Gcds Moon Hello Kitty Fur Boots.

Dua’s Brie Bikini top featured underwear cups and thick straps and she styled it with the matching Jessie ruched stretch-satin bikini briefs. The bottoms were high-rise while the back was ruched, making them super cheeky. She styled the two-piece with a pair of massive, mid-calf white furry Moon Boots that had a little Hello Kitty emblem on the front.

In another photo from the slideshow, Dua and her friend posed in face masks. Dua opted to wear a baby pink button-down pajama set with knee-high pink knitted cut-out socks. Another outfit she wore was a dark striped sweater with four buttons down the front, while making breakfast.

Dua is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit that showed off her toned figure and that’s exactly what she did recently when she wore a long-sleeve sheer blue Jean Paul Gaultier Tennis Suit Top with a matching pair of Jean Paul Gaultier Tennis Suit Pants.

Underneath the transparent outfit, Dua rocked a pair of high-waisted black thong underwear that showed off her behind in the back of the pants. Meanwhile, under her top, she rocked a tiny black lace triangle bralette. Dua accessorized her look with a Forbitches Company 7.5 Butterfly Molded Bag, a pair of Mayol in Your Eyes Hoop Earrings, and chunky black Prada Cloudbust Thunder Sneakers.