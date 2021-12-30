Watch

Dua Lipa Looks Sexier Than Ever In Green Bustier Top For Concert After Anwar Hadid Split — Watch

Shutterstock
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 26: 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: Dua Lipa,Billie Eilish Ref: SPL5143337 260120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Dua Lipa arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Los Angeles, United States - 14 Mar 2021 Wearing Atelier Versace
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model Gigi Hadid and singer Dua Lipa are spotted grabbing dinner at Ristorante La Briciola after the Versace Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy Pictured: Dua Lipa BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: TABLOIT.IT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards at the Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Aichi-Prefecture, Japan. (Photo by AFLO) Pictured: Dua Lipa,MAMAMOO Ref: SPL5133581 041219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com Canada Rights, Ireland Rights, Germany Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Fresh off her reported split from Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa sizzled in a sexy top and glitter green pants for a UNICEF concert in St. Barts.

Dua Lipa, 26, looked sexier than ever in a bustier top for her latest show — just days after her reported split from boyfriend of two years, Anwar Hadid, 22. The “Cold Heart” singer sported a revealing green bustier top paired with a pair of glitter pants for the performance, which was part of the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala at the Eden Rock in St. Barts on Dec. 29. The star opened the set with a remake of “Let’s Get Physical” with backup dancers, before getting into some of her own hits like “New Rules” and, of course, her chart topping Elton John collaboration.

The 26-year-old shared a slew of short videos from the show to her Instagram account on Dec. 30, including on of her singing lyrics to tune “Levitating,” along with additional photos of her Y2K inspired ensemble. “honoured to have taken part in the #luisaviaromaforunicef gala in St Barth last night,” she wrote. “thank you for having me!” she also added. The gala marked the first time the LuisiaViaRoma — an Italian luxury retailer — held their event outside of Capri.

Ahead of her headlining performance, Dua got plenty of rest and relaxation in on the ritzy island! The star once again sizzled in a neon green bikini as she soaked up the sun just hours before her performance. Dua tied the straps of her top down under her arms to avoid annoying tan lines — perhaps in preparation for her outfit later that evening — as she gave the camera a duck face.

She appears to be doing just fine amid her break-up, which was initially reported by People on Dec. 23, came after two years of dating. “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” a source said to the publication. “They’re figuring things out right now.”

Related Gallery

Dua Lipa -- Photos Of The Singer

Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - It's Friday and songstress Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid are getting a headstart to the weekend jetski fun in Miami with friends. Pictured: Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Singer Dua Lipa wears a Leopard print bikini while with her boyfriend poolside in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Anwar Hadid,Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5137704 311219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Singer Dua Lipa shows off her curves in a leopard print bikini during Miami vacation. Dua Lipa was joined by her boyfriend Anwar Hadid and pals while relaxing at her luxury Miami Beach Villa. Pictured: Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5137684 311219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Anwar has remained in Los Angeles since the news, and stepped out in the rain for a trip to organic food grocer Erewhon on the same day. The model had a neutral expression on his face as he walked outside of the store with a beet juice and brown paper bag filled with food.