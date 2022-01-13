Anwar Hadid ‘Holding Out Hope’ For A Reconciliation With Dua Lipa 3 Weeks After Split

Anwar’s sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid appear to be on the same page as they ‘absolutely adore’ Dua and ‘wish things work out’ between the exes.

Anwar Hadid isn’t ready to let go! The 22-year-old model is hoping to get back together with his ex Dua Lipa, 26, after they broke their two-year relationship off in December. A source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that although the pair have broken up in the past, with the latest split appearing “for good this time,” Anwar still sees a light at the end of the tunnel. “Anwar is still holding out hope for a reconciliation,” the insider reported on January 13. “Dua seems to have moved on, but Anwar hasn’t given up hope yet. Even though Dua and Anwar broke up, they’re still on good terms and there’s no bad blood between them.”

It appears Anwar’s supermodel sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, are on the same page as their brother, as they have had a close friendship with the “Future Nostalgia” singer for years. “Gigi and Bella have also remained friendly with Dua and they’re hoping they can work things out. They absolutely adore her and they wish things work out between them because they think [Dua and Anwar] were so good together.”

The sisters’ sentiment certainly lines up with HollywoodLife’s previous reporting, where an insider EXCLUSIVELY said Gigi and Bella hoped to continue being close to Dua, despite the split. “Bella and Gigi were good friends with Dua before she and Anwar started dating. That’s actually how they began seeing each other in the first place. So they absolutely plan on maintaining their friendship with her.” However, the fact remains they are still upset to see the pair going their separate ways. “They’re definitely sad about the whole situation because they look at Dua as a sister,” the insider added.

In December, it was reported Anwar and Dua split under amicable conditions after first starting a romance in June 2019. During their time together, the pair shared many a romantic date night out, with Dua even saying at one point that her relationship with Anwar was the most “comfortable” she’d ever felt with someone else. Perhaps their bond is too strong, and the young lovers will find their way back to each other! Keep your fingers crossed, fans!