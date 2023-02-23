Brooklyn Beckham Reveals He Wants ‘A Lot Of Kids’ With Wife Nicola Peltz: Watch

Brooklyn Beckham wants “a lot of kids” with his wife Nicola Peltz! “I’m excited to be a dad. I just can’t wait,” the 23-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham said to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans in an interview released on Thursday, Feb. 23. “With our conversations she’s like, ‘Oh, I kind of want four or five,’ and then we want to adopt two or three…we want a lot of kids,” he also shared of their potential future plans!

Brooklyn and Nicola, 28, wed almost a year ago at her family’s lavish Palm Beach estate on April 9, 2022 in a ceremony attended by Brooklyn’s famous family and friends like Eva Longoria. While the pair were young when walking down the aisle (Brooklyn just 22), many likened them to David and Victoria: his parents were just 24 years old when they decided to the the knot back in 1999. Four months before marrying, they welcomed Brooklyn on March 4, 1999, followed by his brothers Romeo, 20, in 2002, and Cruz, 18, born in 2005 — as well as youngest sister Harper Seven, 11, who they welcomed in July 2011.

Outside of being impatient to have kids, the WeSake founder also shared why he was so keen to make his relationship with Nicola legal after proposing in July 2020. “The thing is when we were engaged, saying like fiancé was just annoying. I just wanted her to be my wife. Now I can say, ‘Oh, my wife’,” he explained in the interview. Brooklyn got down on one knee less than a year into dating, as the couple initially began their courtship in Oct. 2019.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day… I love you baby xx,” he also shared.