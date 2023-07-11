Harper Beckham, 12, Gets A Matching Tattoo With Nicola Peltz For Her Birthday: Photo

Harper Beckham and her sister-in-law Nicola Peltz showed off matching tattoos in Nicola’s recent Instagram post on Monday, July 10. The model, 28, shared a series of adorable photos of her bonding with her sister-in-law as she celebrated her 12th birthday. The first photo featured Harper showing that she had a matching butterfly tattoo. Nicola’s butterfly ink is on her lower back, while Harper had her design on her ribcage.

Aside from the matching tats, Nicola shared many more cute photos of her and Harper, including a shot of them laying down on the floor together, them showing off some matching sunglasses, lots of mirror selfies, a closeup shot of their faces, and a photo of them riding bikes together.

In the caption, Nicola penned a touching tribute to her sister-in-law with lots of heart emojis. “Happy birthday to my baby sis Harper 7. You are the most amazing girl I am so lucky to have you in my life. I love you more than you even know!” she wrote. “Can we always match forever?”

Harper’s mom and Nicola’s mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, 49, also commented on the post with lots of heart emojis. Harper is the youngest of David, 48, and Victoria’s four children, and their only daughter. Just weeks before her birthday, the soccer star brought his daughter to Harry Styles‘ London concert, and it’s clear they had an “amazing night” together.

Nicola is married to Harper’s older brother Brooklyn Beckham, 24. The pair tied the knot in April 2022 after about two years together. It’s been a little over a year since Nicola and Brooklyn got married. The WeSake founder revealed that he and his wife “want a lot of kids” together in an Access Hollywood interview in February.

While Brooklyn admitted that he’s looking forward to starting a family, Nicola opened up about the timeline in an April interview with Cosmopolitan. “We need a house first, especially because we have so many puppies,” she said. “I want to do a few more things in my career first.”