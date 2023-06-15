Harper Beckham, 11, Dances Up A Storm At Harry Styles’ Concert With Dad David: ‘Amazing Night’

David Beckham and his 11-year-old daughter, Harper Beckham, had the sweetest father/daughter date night at Harry Styles‘ London concert on June 14. The soccer stud shared a video of the two rocking out in their seats on Instagram. Harper looked too cute in her outfit, including a furry cowboy hat and boa. She sang along as Harry belted out his hit “Late Night Talking” from the stage. Plus, she showed off her dance moves, grooving along to the lyrics. David got in on the fun, as well, wearing a pink boa of his own and singing the song. At the end of the clip, Harper even gave her dad a cute kiss before turning her attention back to the stage.

“Amazing night,” David captioned the video, along with a red heart emoji. “LOVE ON TOUR.” Harry embarked on his worldwide Love On Tour back in Sept. 2021 and has been jet-setting across the globe for shows ever since. The June 14 show marked a string four concerts at Wembley Stadium in London. Harry will continue touring Europe throughout June and July before putting this chapter to rest. It will be nearly two years on the road by the time he finishes out the tour.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Dads With Their Kids: Cute Pics Of Scott Disick & More Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cub Scout leader Ashton Kutcher takes his son Dimitri to their den meeting in Los Angeles. Ashton had fun letting Dimitri hang upside down as he said goodbye to his friends. Pictured: Ashton Kutcher BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Amidst the busy touring schedule, Harry also dropped his album, Harry’s House, in 2022. There was a break in dates between Nov. 2021 and June 2022, which allowed Harry the time to finish the album and add new songs to the setlist. Plus, he also starred in two movies in 2022, Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. Don’t Worry Darling included a hectic press schedule, requiring Harry to attend various events in addition to his concerts.

Harper was one of the lucky ones who got to check Harry out in concert, and she definitely appears to be a big fan. The 11-year-old is David’s youngest child with Victoria Beckham. The couple has three sons in addition to Harper: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18.