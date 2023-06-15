Harper Beckham, 11, Dances Up A Storm At Harry Styles’ Concert With Dad David: ‘Amazing Night’

Harry Styles has a fan in Harper Beckham! David took his youngest child to the singer's concert on June 14 and uploaded the cutest video from the crowd.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 15, 2023 10:18AM EDT
View gallery
The Beckham family is seen Leaving The Victoria Beckham A/W 19 Catwalk show held at the Tate Britain in London. Pictured: David Beckham,Harper Beckham,Romeo Beckham,Hana Cross,`Victoria Beckham,Brooklyn Beckham,Cruz Beckham Ref: SPL5065054 170219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
The Beckham family seen leaving their hotel ahead of Victoria Beckham's fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Harper Beckham,David Beckham Ref: SPL5526956 030323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham leaving the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2020 in Paris, France. 17 Jan 2020 Pictured: David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA587497_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

David Beckham and his 11-year-old daughter, Harper Beckham, had the sweetest father/daughter date night at Harry Styles London concert on June 14. The soccer stud shared a video of the two rocking out in their seats on Instagram. Harper looked too cute in her outfit, including a furry cowboy hat and boa. She sang along as Harry belted out his hit “Late Night Talking” from the stage. Plus, she showed off her dance moves, grooving along to the lyrics. David got in on the fun, as well, wearing a pink boa of his own and singing the song. At the end of the clip, Harper even gave her dad a cute kiss before turning her attention back to the stage.

“Amazing night,” David captioned the video, along with a red heart emoji. “LOVE ON TOUR.” Harry embarked on his worldwide Love On Tour back in Sept. 2021 and has been jet-setting across the globe for shows ever since. The June 14 show marked a string four concerts at Wembley Stadium in London. Harry will continue touring Europe throughout June and July before putting this chapter to rest. It will be nearly two years on the road by the time he finishes out the tour.

Amidst the busy touring schedule, Harry also dropped his album, Harry’s House, in 2022. There was a break in dates between Nov. 2021 and June 2022, which allowed Harry the time to finish the album and add new songs to the setlist. Plus, he also starred in two movies in 2022, Don’t Worry Darling and My PolicemanDon’t Worry Darling included a hectic press schedule, requiring Harry to attend various events in addition to his concerts.

david harper beckham
David and Harper out and about. (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Harper was one of the lucky ones who got to check Harry out in concert, and she definitely appears to be a big fan. The 11-year-old is David’s youngest child with Victoria Beckham. The couple has three sons in addition to Harper: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad