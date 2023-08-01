David Beckham Lets Daughter Harper, 12, Do His Makeup In Adorable New Photo

The athlete said he 'needed a little powder and contouring,' in the caption of the cute post.

August 1, 2023
David Beckham, 48, shared a memorable moment with his daughter Harper, 12, and posted it to Instagram. The former professional soccer player posted a photo of the pre-teen putting makeup on his face as he sat there in a black blazer over a black button-down top. He was looking up as she held what appeared to be a makeup brush or some kind of liner to his face.

“Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring ( not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was ) my little makeup artist,” the proud dad wrote in the caption. Harper had two braids in her hair and wore a light pink outfit that had a darker pink floral print on it, in the snapshot.

Shortly after David shared the new photo, his followers were quick to respond with comments. “Blend it like Beckham,” one follower joked, while another wrote, “she is growing up so fast.” A third called the moment “sweet” and a fourth wrote, “cute relationship they have.”

Before David shared his latest photo with Harper, she made headlines for getting a matching tattoo with her sister-in-law, Nicola Peltz. Nicola married Harper’s brother Brooklyn Beckham last year, and she took to her Instagram three weeks ago, to share some photos with Harper as they celebrated her 12th birthday. One photo showed them posing while showing off matching ink of a tiny butterfly. Nicola had hers on the bottom of her middle back and Harper had hers on the upper side of her body.

The doting model also shared a loving caption in the post. “Happy birthday to my baby sis Harper 7 💖 you are the most amazing girl I am so lucky to have you in my life 💖 I love you more than you even know! (Can we always match forever??) 🥰,” the caption read. In Feb., Brooklyn also debuted a new tattoo, which was a massive portrait of his new wife on his arm.

