Nicola Peltz Supports Mother-In-Law Victoria Beckham At Paris Show Amidst Rumors Of Family Feud

Nicola Peltz, 27, and her husband Brooklyn Beckham, 23, supported his mom Victoria Beckham, 48, at Paris Fashion Week, amidst rumors that Nicola’s feuding with her new mother-in-law. Nicola and Brooklyn were pictured at Victoria’s first runway show ever at PFW on Friday, September 30. The newlyweds posed with the rest of the Beckham family, including Brooklyn’s dad David, 47, and his siblings Romeo, 20, and Harper, 11, in a photo that Victoria posted to Instagram.

“It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB,” Victoria wrote in the caption of her social media post. Edward Enninful of British Vogue and Anna Wintour of Vogue were also at Victoria’s show and joined the Beckham family for the group photo.

Brooklyn and Nicola were all smiles in the left corner of the group shot. The happy couple matched in black shirts and blue jeans. Brooklyn wore a button up shirt, while Nicola rocked an off-the-shoulder top. They both also wore black footwear for the fashion show.

Nicola became Victoria’s daughter-in-law when she married Brooklyn on April 9. Four months later, a report from Page Six claimed that Nicola and Victoria “can’t stand each other and don’t talk” after Nicola wore a Valentino couture gown instead of a Victoria Beckham design for her wedding. The newlyweds clarified what exactly happened in a Aug. 10 interview with Variety. “I was going to and I really wanted to [wear a design by Victoria], and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola explained. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Nicola explained more about her decision with her wedding dress in an interview with GRAZIA USA. The Bates Motel star explained that she was “planning” on wearing a Victoria Beckham gown, but the atelier “couldn’t make it” so she had to go with a Valentino gown. “When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings,” Nicola said in the interview. “I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

Before the wedding, a source close to HollywoodLife confirmed that the former Spice Girl would love to help out with Nicola’s dress after her and Brooklyn’s July 2020 engagement, but specifically said Victoria would not be mad if Nicola went in a different direction. “Victoria’s favorite thing to do is design and give fashion input and I’m sure she’d love to be a part of her dress process. Knowing Victoria, it would mean a lot to her to do that for Nicola but Victoria also isn’t the kind of person that would push her designs or creative input on someone,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “She’ll offer but wouldn’t take offense if she had her own ideas and style in mind.”