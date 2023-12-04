Brooklyn Beckham Celebrates the ‘Anniversary’ of His ‘Throuple’ With Wife Nicola Peltz & Selena Gomez

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Selena Gomez celebrated the one-year anniversary of her “throuple” with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in a big way. The trio attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on December 3 — the same event where Selena, 31, became friends with the married couple last year, which started their jokes about being in a “throuple” together. Brooklyn, 24, even went as far as posting a picture of himself, Nicola, 28, and Selena at the 2023 gala, with the caption, “Our anniversary xx.”

In the snapshot, Brooklyn stood in between the two women and wrapped his arm around Nicola’s waist. Selena appeared to put her hand on Brooklyn’s back as she posed with the couple. The Only Murders in the Building actress, who wore a black dress to the event, sat out of the next two photos from Brooklyn’s post. Those images featured Brooklyn, who had on a black suit, posing with Nicola, who rocked a light pink dress.

Selena met Brooklyn and Nicola at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala and she instantly hit it off with the couple. The first time that the “Single Soon” singer referred to the trio as a “throuple” was when they took a New Year’s trip together to a tropical destination at the end of last year. “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone,” Selena wrote alongside the vacation pictures, one of which featured the three stars hugging each other.

When Brooklyn went on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March 2023, he also used the term “throuple” to describe his and his wife’s bond with Selena. “She says we’re a throuple. She’s such a sweet girl,” David Beckham‘s son said about the former Disney Channel star. “I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. We all get along,” he added. Nicola similarly gushed over her friendship with Selena when recalling the night that they met. “We just clicked and had the best time,” she told Cosmopolitan UK in March. “And then we became super, super close. I feel like she’s my soul sister.”

Brooklyn and Nicola gave more insight into their bond with Selena for an interview with Wondermind in the spring. “I feel lucky to be a part of you guys and our little throuple,” Selena said to the couple. “Honestly, you’re the best,” Brooklyn responded, while Nicola said, “Our throuple! I love you so much. Selena, we love you so much, you have no idea.” Nicola also told Selena that they “speak the same love language” which is why they’ve gotten so close.