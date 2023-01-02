Selena Gomez Cuddles With Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz On NYE Getaway: ‘Call Us A Throuple’

Selena Gomez rang in the new year with besties Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, as they were seen snuggling during a getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico over the weekend. In a photo shared on Sunday, Jan. 1, the My Mind & Me star, 30, cuddled with the Bates Motel actress, 27, and the 23-year-old model while on a cot attached to a boat. It was a cute moment, and one that Selena wanted to share with the world — she even joked that everyone should call them “a throuple” now.

Selena was spotted arriving to Cabo San Lucas with Brooklyn and Nicola on Friday, Dec. 30, and since getting there, the singer’s been capturing her favorite moments in photos. She even shared a series of snaps called “New Years dump part 1” late Monday evening, Jan. 1. In the assortment of images, which you can see above and below, Selena can be seen rocking a bikini, frolicking on the beach with pals, and getting close to Brooklyn and Nicola, who she recently befriended.

Interestingly, Selena and Nicola also got matching tattoos — the word “angel” inked on their forearms — to celebrate their friendship. Selena revealed the photo of the tattoos on her Instagram Stories Monday, Jan. 1, along with a white heart emoji. She also highlighted her close connection to Nicola by wearing matching silver sequined Valentino minidresses to ring in 2023. “Thank [sic] @maisonvalentino for me and my angels [sic] dresses! Felt like a fairy!”, Selena captioned the photos of their matching outfits. “I love you my angel forever!!!,” Nicola commented.

Before this getaway, Selena celebrated Thanksgiving with Brooklyn and Nicola after revealing her friendship with Nicola in a November TikTok video featuring a pajama party.