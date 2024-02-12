Selena Gomez & BF Benny Blanco Pack on the PDA in Steamy New Photos

Selena Gomez, 31, took to Instagram on Monday to share a brand new set of photos of her and her boyfriend Benny Blanco, 35, getting cozy together. The singer and music producer looked as close as could be as they hugged during various moments. In one photo, they were getting close while cooking in a kitchen, and in another, Benny sweetly kissed Selena’s shoulder.

“My bes fwend,” Selena cheekily captioned the post. Once it went public, her fans were quick to comment on the cute photos. “Cutest,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “My heart.” Others left red heart emojis and another wrote, “aww.”

Before Selena shared her latest set of photos with Benny, they made headlines for rocking matching pajamas during Nicola Peltz‘s sleepover birthday party in January. The sets were black with white lining and they posed for photos with all the party attendees. Nicola’s bash took place at Selena’s house and the actress thanked her and the others in the caption of a post she shared about the event.

“i’m so grateful for all the beautiful and kind people in my life,” she wrote. “all my best friends surprised me for my birthday with a pj night and we played games (my heaven!) thank you all so much for making me feel so loved.”

📷 Selena Gomez com Benny Blanco via Instagram Stories: “Eu venci”. pic.twitter.com/Un0gtxq2mQ — Portal Selena Brasil (@PortalSelenaBR) January 8, 2024

Before the party, Selena and Benny shared a kiss at the Golden Globe Awards. She was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her performance in Only Murders in the Building, but didn’t end up winning. Her photo of the kiss revealed she still felt like a winner around Benny. “I won,” she wrote under it.

Selena and Benny confirmed their relationship on social media in December. She shared a black and white photo of them cuddling together and answered fans’ questions about the romance. “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” she wrote about Benny in one comment. She also said he is “better than anyone” she has “been with.”