Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Passionately Kiss at the Golden Globes: ‘I Won’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shared a kiss at the 81st Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7. The “Single Soon” singer, 31, shared a cute photo of herself smooching with her boyfriend, 35, at the award show on her Instagram Story after the ceremony. The couple, who recently went public with their relationship, looked so sweet as they kissed in the photo.

Selena had been nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her performance in Only Murders in the Building. The award ended up going to Ayo Edebri for The Bear, but the “Lose You to Love Me” singer showed that she still felt like she was victorious with Benny by her side. “I won,” she wrote under the photo of herself kissing the record producer.

Selena looked beautiful at the award show in her red crisscross dress with black roses and a black belt around her waist. Besides the kissing photo, Selena shared a few more glimpses of the other stars she hung out with at the Golden Globes, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Aniston, Florence Pugh, and her pal Taylor Swift. In the shot with the Don’t Worry Darling star, Selena captioned it “Obsessed with this queen.”

The photo with Taylor was a shot of herself and the “All Too Well” singer hugging one another at the show. The two of them had plenty of cute moments that were caught on camera during the broadcast, like when they were seen chatting with one another, which has led to tons of fan speculation about what they were talking about.

Selena and Benny have been dating for a few months, but she first confirmed their romance in an Instagram comment early in December. She revealed that they’d been together for about six months when she wrote the comment, confirming their relationship. Since going public, she’s shared a few PDA photos with her boyfriend on social media. Before the Globes, Selena was seen snuggling up to Benny while they both attended a Lakers game on Wednesday, January 3.