Selena Gomez Cuddles Up to Benny Blanco While Courtside on Lakers Game Date Night

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are being very public with their romance these days. The couple attended the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Miami Heat on January 3. Selena, 31, and Benny, 35, sat courtside to watch all the action.

In a TikTok video posted by ESPN, Selena and Benny could be seen chatting in their seats. Benny laughed at something Selena said and grinned from ear to ear.

Selena looked stunning in a long black and white coat over the top of a black ensemble. She added a bit of edge to her look with metallic silver boots. Benny rocked a floral jacket for his date night out with Selena.

Since going public with her romance, the Rare Beauty founder has shown the world she is smitten with the producer. From major PDA to sweet selfies with her man, Selena has proven that she’s never been happier. She notably wrote on Instagram that Benny is the “best thing that ever happened to me.”

Selena has had many high-profile romances over the years with Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and more, but she’s finally realizing what she wants in a partner. She opened up about her relationship priorities in an interview with Vogue Mexico.

“It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy,” she said. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer admitted that she has to “start being attracted to the right kind of people.”

Selena is currently in Los Angeles leading up to the 2024 Golden Globes, which will air January 7 on CBS. The Only Murders in the Building star is expected to attend the awards show because she’s nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. The actress/singer usually attends public events solo or with bestie Taylor Swift, but Benny could be her plus one at some point during Golden Globes weekend!