Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Have the Cutest BFF Moment at the Golden Globes

Swifties didn’t get to see Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the January 7 Golden Globes, but they saw the sweetest Taylena moment! The 34-year-old pop star was spotted having a cute exchange with her best friend, Selena Gomez, at the awards show.

In between commercial breaks, Taylor and Selena, 31, were seen in a new social media video hugging before taking a picture together. The “Karma” hitmaker was holding a drink as she embraced her bestie, and the Hulu actress was all smiles. Both were, of course, dressed to the nines in their respective outfits. Taylor stunned in a green metallic spaghetti strap gown, whereas Selena shined in a red crisscross ensemble.

Selena was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her performance in Only Murders in the Building. Her two co-stars, Steven Martin and Martin Short, were also nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series.

Taylor and Selena have been best buddies for several years, and the two multi-hyphenates have publicly shown their support for each other. In 2020, both opened up about their friendship during an interview with WSJ. Magazine.

“I knew from when I met her I would always have her back,” Taylor pointed out. “In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

Upon meeting the “Love Story” artist, Selena remembered how quickly they “clicked.”

“We both went through s**t at the same time,” the “Single Soon” singer noted. “She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age. There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do. She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family.”

Since all close pals don’t always see eye to eye, Selena acknowledged that while she and Taylor “don’t agree on everything,” they nevertheless “respect each other” and have remained “best friends.”

“It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world,” Selena concluded. “We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything.”