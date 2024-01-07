Selena Gomez Shines in Red Crisscross Dress at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Selena Gomez looked undeniably stunning in her shiny red, criss-cross dress during the January 7, 2024, Golden Globe Awards. The ensemble also featured black roses in addition to a black belt to hug her waistline. She also paired the red dress with matching stiletto heels.

The 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building star was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy this year, and fans weren’t surprised in the slightest about her nomination due to Selena’s knack for comedic timing. Her Hulu show — in which she co-stars with comedy experts Martin Short and Steven Martin — was also nominated for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

Most recently, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum expressed her interest to focus on acting rather than singing, shocking Selenators around the world. Many are wondering whether or not she is planning to quit the music industry in the near future.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting,” she admitted on the “SmartLess” podcast earlier this week. “I am going to want to chill because I’m tired. … I wanted to be an actress; I never really intended on being a singer full-time, but apparently, that hobby turned into something else.”

Selena started the new year off on a high note. After waiting six months to go public with her relationship with record producer Benny Blanco, the Golden Globe nominee confirmed their romance at the end of last year. Afterward, Selena shared pictures of her beau via Instagram, proud to show off their love. Not only that, but the two were even spotted at a Lakers game during a courtside date night.

During her latest interview with Vogue Mexico, Selena opened up about what she prefers in a relationship. Since the “Single Soon” artist took her time before jumping into any romance, she noted that she had to “start being attracted to the right kind of people.”

“It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens, it will be great and you will want it to be healthy,” she said.