 Selena Gomez at Golden Globes 2024: Red Carpet Dress Photos – Hollywood Life

Selena Gomez Shines in Red Crisscross Dress at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress stood out from all the others in her unique ensemble.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 7, 2024 7:10PM EST
Selena Gomes at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Oprah Winfrey 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2024
Taylor Swift 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2024
Margot Robbie 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2024
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez looked undeniably stunning in her shiny red, criss-cross dress during the January 7, 2024, Golden Globe Awards. The ensemble also featured black roses in addition to a black belt to hug her waistline. She also paired the red dress with matching stiletto heels.

The 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building star was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy this year, and fans weren’t surprised in the slightest about her nomination due to Selena’s knack for comedic timing. Her Hulu show — in which she co-stars with comedy experts Martin Short and Steven Martin — was also nominated for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

Selena Gomez
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Most recently, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum expressed her interest to focus on acting rather than singing, shocking Selenators around the world. Many are wondering whether or not she is planning to quit the music industry in the near future. 

“I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting,” she admitted on the “SmartLess” podcast earlier this week. “I am going to want to chill because I’m tired. … I wanted to be an actress; I never really intended on being a singer full-time, but apparently, that hobby turned into something else.”

Selena Gomez
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Selena started the new year off on a high note. After waiting six months to go public with her relationship with record producer Benny Blanco, the Golden Globe nominee confirmed their romance at the end of last year. Afterward, Selena shared pictures of her beau via Instagram, proud to show off their love. Not only that, but the two were even spotted at a Lakers game during a courtside date night. 

During her latest interview with Vogue Mexico, Selena opened up about what she prefers in a relationship. Since the “Single Soon” artist took her time before jumping into any romance, she noted that she had to “start being attracted to the right kind of people.” 

“It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens, it will be great and you will want it to be healthy,” she said. 

