Selena Gomez Gets a Kiss From Birthday Girl Taylor Swift in Sweet Photo

Selena Gomez wished Taylor Swift a happy 34th birthday with a cute photo of the “Anti-Hero” singer giving her a kiss on the cheek on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 13. Selena, 31, smiled wide in the sweet pic, and wrote a nice birthday wish for her pal. “Happy birthday to the goddess that is Taylor Swift,” she wrote. “I love you.”

In the photo, Taylor was snapping a mirror selfie of the two of them, as she leaned in and kissed Selena’s cheek. The evermore singer-songwriter was wearing a cozy-looking gray sweater and had her nails painted with red and green Christmas colors. Taylor also rocked a black and white plaid, checkered skirt. Selena sported stylish, brown snakeskin jacket and matching skirt.

Taylor rang in her 34th birthday with a star-studded celebration in New York City. She was seen wearing a stunning, sparkling black mini dress with moon, stars, and cloud designs, as she attended the party with friends like Blake Lively, Miles Teller, and many more. It’s not clear if Taylor’s new beau Travis Kelce was in attendance at the party.

Selena and Taylor have been close friends for years, and they regularly get together for nights out on the town. Back in September when they both attended the MTV VMAs, the “Single Soon” singer shared a sweet photo of the two of them at the award show, and she complimented Taylor’s look while making a self-deprecating joke about herself. “She looks stunning. I look constipated,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

Both Taylor and Selena have regularly hyped each other up and supported one another’s work throughout their friendship. Over the summer, Selena attended “The Eras Tour,” and the “All Too Well” singer also gifted her younger sister Gracie the hat that she wears while performing “22.” After Selena released her long-awaited return song “Single Soon” in August, Taylor gave her buddy a shoutout on social media. “When ur bestie is the bestest. Will be dancing to this forever methinks,” she wrote, while sharing the track.