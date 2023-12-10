Selena Gomez Has ‘Great’ NYC Outing With BFF Taylor Swift After Confirming Benny Blanco Romance: Photos

Image Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez, 31, and Taylor Swift, 33, wowed during their latest outing in New York City, NY on Friday night. The “Wolves” singer channeled the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s Reputation era when she was photographed wearing a long snakeskin coat over a black top, a matching snakeskin mini skirt, and black heeled thigh-high boots during the outing, which took place at Brooklyn’s Lucali pizza joint. She also had her long hair down and rocked red nail polish.

Taylor also looked stylish in her outfit, which included a beige lamb shearling leather jacket and a plaid skirt with maroon heeled boots that went up to just below her knees. She also had her hair down and carried an acorn-colored purse. Both ladies were joined by some of their other popular girlfriends, including Zoe Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Before the ladies ate at the pizza restaurant, they enjoyed watching comedian Ramy Youssef perform at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, according to Page Six. “They all had a great time together in one of the opera boxes and thoroughly enjoyed the show,” a source told the outlet. “Swift was totally gracious to all of the backstage staff and security teams.”

Selena and Taylor’s girls’ night out comes after the former confirmed she’s been dating music producer Benny Blanco for six months, in a series of social media comments. The brunette beauty called her beau, 35, her “absolute everything” in her “heart” and said he has treated her “better than any human being on this planet.” She also shared a black and white photo of her and Benny looking cozy together, which can be seen below.

In addition to updating fans on her love life, Selena revealed her new album‘s coming sooner rather than later. “Omg I’m so excited it’s coming,” she wrote in response to a fan who asked her about the new music. She also wrote “In 2 months” when a fan asked exactly when they can expect the new tunes.