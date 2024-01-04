Selena Gomez Wore Gold Hoops to the Lakers Game: Get a Similar Pair for Under $15

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Selena Gomez has recently launched her new relationship with producer Benny Blanco and last night the couple had one of their first public outings at the Los Angeles Lakers game, where they sat courtside. Although everyone was focused on their PDA moments, we noticed her outfit and loved the big gold hoops she rocked. We found a similar pair on Amazon, the ESMATOO Gold Hoop Earrings, for less than $15 — so if you’re looking to emulate Selena’s style, now’s the time. Even better, they’re on sale at 22% off!

Shop the ESMATOO Gold Hoop Earrings for $11.69 on Amazon today!

Selena paired the gold hoops with an oversized black and white leather trench coat and silver-heeled boots — you can see the photos of the fashion statement here. The earrings are super thin — which adds an element of style and simplicity to any outfit you wear them with. Whether it’s with a similar look as Selena, if you dress them down with a pair of jeans and a t-shirt or dress it up with a black tie dress, the options are endless and you can find any occasion to wear them. To mirror the same earrings as Selena, we suggest purchasing the 60 mm size, but there are also smaller sizes to choose from as well.

These hoop earrings use stainless steel ear posts, which is a hypoallergenic material — so with this reliable metal, there’s no need to worry if you have sensitive ears. The earrings come in a zipper bag, so they’re super easy to travel with as well. Whether these earrings are for yourself or a loved one, it’s the perfect gift for someone stylish in your life.