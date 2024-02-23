Is Selena Gomez’s ‘Love On’ About Benny Blanco? Inside the Music Video, Lyrics & More

Selena Gomez released her latest single, “Love On,” amid her relationship with Benny Blanco, and the upbeat track marks a new era for the pop star! If the song doesn’t give fans good vibes, then its accompanying music video will, as the Paris-inspired atmosphere gives it the perfect sense of je ne sais quoi. But what could have inspired the romantic lyrics? Some Selenators are convinced that “Love On” is about Benny, while others are also pointing out that it exudes the theme of self-love.

Keep reading to learn what Selena herself said about the song and its lyrics!

What Is Selena Gomez’s ‘Love On’ About?

Throughout the song, the “Single Soon” hitmaker sings about a fun relationship, inviting another person on an adventure with her.

“Wait ’til I turn my love on / I’m no cheap thrill/ I’m a rollercoaster ride, baby jump on,” Selena sings in one verse. “‘Cause baby if you can’t tell/ You’re what I wanna love on.”

In another portion of the single, Selena asks the unknown lover, “Why are we conversing over this steak tartare/ When we could be somewhere other than here/ Making out in the back of the car / Or we could make a memoir/ On the back wall of the last stall in the bathroom at the bazaar.”

Is ‘Love On’ About Benny Blanco?

It’s unclear whether or not Selena penned the song solely about her relationship with Benny, but she revealed at the end of 2023 that they had already been dating for six months up to that point. This indicates that the pair were likely together while she was in Paris working on the upcoming film Emilia Perez.

During her interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe — which came out on February 23 — the “Lose You to Love Me” artist explained where the “idea” of “Love On” came from, noting that it derived from a “romantic” place.

“The idea is that I was inspired a lot by living in Paris,” Selena simply said. “For two months, I had to work there. I loved the quality of life and how romantic it felt.”

Selena then pointed out that she also felt inspired by feeling “really happy in [her] life” and “actually mean[ing] it’ in her lyrics.

“So, it’s just like you can tell in my video I’m smiling the whole time. It’s such a good feeling,” she gushed without naming Benny. As for how their romance is going, though, the Golden Globe Award nominee noted, “Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you. And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

Selena Wears a Wedding Dress in the ‘Love On’ Music Video

Clock in, baby get to work… “Love On” is OUT NOW! ♥️https://t.co/PZg28vVHLA pic.twitter.com/O1UFuhJLaM — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) February 22, 2024

Throughout the “Love On” music video, Selena dons a unique white ballerina dress that resembles a wedding gown. While stepping to the rhythm with the other dancers, Selena is seen wearing a veil and accessorizing with red ballet shoes.