Megan Fox Poses With Machine Gun Kelly for His 34th Birthday Amid Breakup Rumors: Photo

The 'Jennifer's Body' star had a huge smile on in a new photo with her on-and-off partner Machine Gun Kelly at his epic birthday celebration.

By:
April 25, 2024 11:23AM EDT
megan fox, machine gun kelly
Megan FoxMegan Fox appearance at Forever 21, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2018Actress Megan Fox Appears At Forever 21 To Promote Her New Role As Brand Ambassador For Frederick's Of Hollywood
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox seen departing The Royal Albert Hall after Kelly's Sold Out UK Show. Machine Gun and Megan were seen leaving the venue and heading to party in London following the sold out show in the capital. Machine Gun was seen wearing a black outfit as Megan Opted for a short dress. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly,Megan Fox Ref: SPL8044098 010623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive to dinner in a themed look to have dinner with friends at Catch Steak LA, Pictured: Megan Fox,Machine Gun Kelly Ref: SPL5510951 201222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: TWIST / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked like they were in good spirits as they posed for a photo together as part of his 34th birthday festivities on Wednesday, April 24. The “My Bloody Valentine” singer shared a cute photo of the two of them smiling together in a moment during the party. It seems like MGK had a blast celebrating his special day, captioning his Instagram post “genre: birthday,” as a nod to his recent EP with Trippie Redgenre: sadboy.

In the photo, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, was sitting on the floor with his legs outstretched. He rocked a baby blue Nelly t-shirt, black baggy pants, and a pair of white sneakers with a blue design that matched his shirt. Megan, 37, sported an all-black outfit with a set of baggy pants, a crop-top, and a jacket, as well as matching sneakers. She also had her blue hair on display, which matched the “Emo Girl” singer’s shirt.

The birthday photos come as breakup rumors about the on-and-off couple have circulated online recently. Fans have speculated about the pair’s relationship status after Megan was asked if they had called off their engagement in her interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She admitted that they did call it off at one point, but wouldn’t speak about what their current status was. “I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow,” she said.

megan fox, machine gun kelly

Earlier in April, Megan was asked what advice she would give single women in an interview with E! News, and MGK showed his support. “Just learn a skill or develop a hobby and do not waste your energy on boys,” the Transformers actress said. “All they’re gonna [sic] do is drain you. … Just move on. Invest in yourself.” MGK commented on the interview, “PREACH.”

