Megan Fox Poses With Machine Gun Kelly for His 34th Birthday Amid Breakup Rumors: Photo

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked like they were in good spirits as they posed for a photo together as part of his 34th birthday festivities on Wednesday, April 24. The “My Bloody Valentine” singer shared a cute photo of the two of them smiling together in a moment during the party. It seems like MGK had a blast celebrating his special day, captioning his Instagram post “genre: birthday,” as a nod to his recent EP with Trippie Red, genre: sadboy.

In the photo, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, was sitting on the floor with his legs outstretched. He rocked a baby blue Nelly t-shirt, black baggy pants, and a pair of white sneakers with a blue design that matched his shirt. Megan, 37, sported an all-black outfit with a set of baggy pants, a crop-top, and a jacket, as well as matching sneakers. She also had her blue hair on display, which matched the “Emo Girl” singer’s shirt.

The birthday photos come as breakup rumors about the on-and-off couple have circulated online recently. Fans have speculated about the pair’s relationship status after Megan was asked if they had called off their engagement in her interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She admitted that they did call it off at one point, but wouldn’t speak about what their current status was. “I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow,” she said.

Earlier in April, Megan was asked what advice she would give single women in an interview with E! News, and MGK showed his support. “Just learn a skill or develop a hobby and do not waste your energy on boys,” the Transformers actress said. “All they’re gonna [sic] do is drain you. … Just move on. Invest in yourself.” MGK commented on the interview, “PREACH.”