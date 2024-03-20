Megan Fox Reveals She Fell ‘in Love With Other People All the Time’ During Brian Austin Green Marriage

Megan Fox spilled all the tea about her love life during her Wednesday, March 20, “Call Her Daddy” podcast appearance. Throughout the interview, which aired on Wednesday, March 20, the 37-year-old actress opened up about her complicated relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and her past marriage with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

While reflecting on her former marriage, Megan admitted to “falling in love with other people all the time” while she was still with Brian, 50.

“I would go to work and fall in love because I was a kid and, yeah, I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life,” the Transformers actress explained before admitting that she “was not a great girlfriend to Brian.” Nevertheless, Megan pointed out that he wasn’t the best partner “either.”

Megan Fox finally confirms she and Machine Gun Kelly ended engagement, plays coy on current status https://t.co/sOMYDJKbei pic.twitter.com/tsBNg2RDLk — New York Post (@nypost) March 20, 2024

Megan did not acknowledge that any cheating went on, but she concluded that she only started to mature after she gave birth to her and Brian’s children: Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

“I was young and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and that magnitude,” the Till Death star added.

Megan and Brian were married for 10 years. They divorced in 2021. Despite describing their marriage as “unfulfilling” in her recent interview, the ex-spouses have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship.

After she and the Beverly Hills 90210 alum split in 2020, Megan quickly found love with MGK (real name: Colton Baker).

“I thought for a minute when I got divorced that that’s what I was going to do, and I was single for, like, three weeks,” she added during her podcast interview.

After getting engaged to the “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist, 33, in 2022, the pair went through several ups and downs. Their most memorable issue went public last year as reports claimed that their relationship was on thin ice. As for where she and MGK stand today, Megan gave a cryptic response to podcast host Alex Cooper but confirmed that they did, in fact, end their engagement.

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Megan said. “So, I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on like the status of the relationship. What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him no matter what.”