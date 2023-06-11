Megan Fox Claps Back At Claim She ‘Forced’ Her Sons To ‘Wear Girls Clothes’



Megan Fox, 37, took to Instagram to react to claims by former neighbor Robby Starbuck that she “forced” sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6 — who she shares with ex Brian Austin Green, 49 — to “wear girls clothes.” The Transformers actress screen shotted the former music video turned Republican candidate’s message and added some strong words of her own in the caption — warning him to “never use children as leverage or social currency.”

“hey @robbystarbuck…i really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly you’re a clout chaser..but let me teach you something,” she began on Saturday, June 10. “irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency…especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense,” the Rockwood, Tennessee native began.

“exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe,” she also said. “i have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men like you many times and yet i’m still here…you f—— with the wrong witch,” the Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen actress added.

The lengthy post was in response to Robby’s, who shared an image of her children via Twitter and wrote, “These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park.” He then alleged he “saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.”

Brian Austin Green also came to the defense of his ex-wife via TMZ. “It’s a totally bogus story,” he told the outlet on June 10. “There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify whether or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not,” he also said.