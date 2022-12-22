Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Go Shopping With Her 3 Sons Days Before Christmas: Photos

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly took the actress’ three kids shopping in Malibu on Dec. 21. The couple, who got engaged in Jan. 2022, were joined by Megan’s boys, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, on the outing. Megan rocked a puffy jacket and bucket hat and was photographed trying to keep the kids under control as photographers snapped some photos. Meanwhile, MGK wore baggy shorts over his pants, along with a puffer jacket and combat boots. He carried several shopping bags in one hand. Megan’s mother was also with the group on their winter outing.

Megan shares her three kids with ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. The two met in 2004 and were engaged two years later. Although they broke off the engagement in 2009, they eventually got back together and tied the knot the following year. Megan filed for divorce from Brian in 2015, but they reconciled and went on to have their third son, Journey, in 2016. However, by 2020, they did split, and Megan got together with MGK after meeting him on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass.

Megan and Brian’s divorce was finalized in Oct. 2021. Meanwhile, Brian went on to start dating Sharna Burgess at the end of 2020. They had a son together in June 2022. Brian also has another son, Kassius, 20, from his previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

While Sharna often shares photos of her and Brian’s baby, Zane, Megan is extremely private when it comes to putting her children on social media. She and Brian do not often post photos of their kids on their respective social media pages. In fact, when Brian did post an image of Journey on Instagram in 2020, Megan clapped back. “Why does Journey have to be in this picture?” Megan wrote. “It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in.” She continued, “I know you love your kids, but I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year.”