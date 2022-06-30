Sharna Burgess Gives Birth To Baby Boy With Brian Austin Green: See 1st Pic

Sharna Burgess, 37, and Brian Austin Green, 49, announced that the ballroom dancer had given birth to their baby boy on Tuesday, June 28. The little one is the couple’s first child together. While Sharna is a first time mom, the boy is the Beverly Hills 90210 star’s fifth child!

“Zane Walker Green 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm,” she captioned a sweet black-and-white Instagram photo of Brian holding the baby boy’s fingers. “My heart is now forever outside of my body,” the new mom added. Brian also shared the same post with two hearts.

The pair had first announced that they were expecting the child on February 4, after almost two years of dating. They announced Sharna’s pregnancy with sweet maternity photos that included Brian cradling his girlfriend’s baby bump, while they vacationed in Hawaii. The pair also revealed that they were expecting a boy shortly after the announcement. “We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes. We are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July,” he wrote, before sharing a sweet message to Sharna. “I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby.”

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are expecting their baby real soon and the couple can't seem to keep their hands (and lips) off each other. The lovebirds are out shopping at Sweet Bu Candy in Malibu and Sharna is showing off her huge bump meanwhile Brian leans over for a kiss during their walk.

Shortly after the announcement was made, a source close to Sharna told HollywoodLife exclusively that the dancer was excited to be a mom, and seeing how great of a dad Brian is to his other kids has only made her all the more excited. “She absolutely adores the boys and loves seeing what an amazing father Brian is with them. It’s one of the reasons she feels so lucky because she knows what a fantastic role model he’ll be for their child,” the source said. “Brian is so excited as he is now convinced he has found the love for the rest of his life and he can’t wait to add a new child to share with his kids and be the great father that he is with a new little one in tow.”

While the baby is Sharna’s first, Brian has four other sons. His oldest child is Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 20, whom he had with his ex and former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate Vanessa Marcill. He also has three sons (Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5) with his ex-wife Megan Fox.