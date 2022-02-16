See Pics

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Reveal They’re Excepting A Baby Boy In Sweet New Photo

Snorlax / MEGA
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday, but it wasn't at the most likely location. The pair were seen arriving at the Grand Opening of "Sugar Taco" in Sherman Oaks, which is co-owned by his ex, Australian Model, Tina Louise. The amicable exes were seen greeting each other , outside, before Tina gave both of them a tour of the colorful Vegan Mexican restaurant. Brian and Sharna dined together for 30 minutes, grabbing drinks and vegan tacos while chatting happily with friends. As they left, they both stopped to give Tina a big hug. Everyone seemed in great spirits throughout the evening, including Brian who has still been dealing with his ongoing divorce with Megan Fox. She is said to be hoping to move on quickly from the past, but rumors are that Brian has been making the process more difficult than it needs to be, delaying her from moving forward with her steamy new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly Pictured: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess hold hands while out and about in Malibu together. Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Brian Austin Green and dancer girlfriend Sharna Burgess hit up the grocery store before Thanksgiving.Pictured: Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin GreenBACKGRID USA 24 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Brian Austin Green and dancer girlfriend Sharna Burgess hit up the grocery store before Thanksgiving. Pictured: Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 24 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess took to Instagram to share two different pics of her cute baby bump while announcing that their bundle of joy is a boy and expected to arrive ‘on or around July 4.’

Brian Austin Green, 48, and Sharna Burgess, 36, are set to welcome a baby boy in the summer! The actor and dancer shared the gender of their upcoming bundle of joy with the world in two separate Instagram posts on Feb. 16 and they included gorgeous pics of Sharna’s baby bump. In Brian’s pic, a close up of the bump can be seen while the mom-to-be is wearing a white floral dress and sun shines down on it. He has one hand on the bump while clear blue water on what appears to be a beach can be seen in the background.

“We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes ❤️ we are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July :)) @sharnaburgess, I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby ❤️😊😊,” Brian wrote in the caption for the post.
Sharna’s post showed her bare baby bump in a black and white pic. Several hands were on the bump, including Brian’s, her own, and what appeared to be Brian’s sons’ hands, as she wore a bikini.
Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green have been dating for over a year. (Snorlax / MEGA)
“And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional 💙 Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022,” she wrote in the caption. “@brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky ❤️@kassius_marcil_green we are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you xx”

Brian and Sharna’s baby gender announcement comes just over a week after it was first reported they were expecting a child. The new addition will join Brian’s sonsJourney River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, who he shares with his ex Megan Fox, as well as son Kassius, 19, whom he had with ex Vanessa Marcil. The baby will be Sharna’s first child.