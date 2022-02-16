Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Reveal They’re Excepting A Baby Boy In Sweet New Photo

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess took to Instagram to share two different pics of her cute baby bump while announcing that their bundle of joy is a boy and expected to arrive ‘on or around July 4.’

Brian Austin Green, 48, and Sharna Burgess, 36, are set to welcome a baby boy in the summer! The actor and dancer shared the gender of their upcoming bundle of joy with the world in two separate Instagram posts on Feb. 16 and they included gorgeous pics of Sharna’s baby bump. In Brian’s pic, a close up of the bump can be seen while the mom-to-be is wearing a white floral dress and sun shines down on it. He has one hand on the bump while clear blue water on what appears to be a beach can be seen in the background.

“We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes ❤️ we are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July :)) @sharnaburgess, I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby ❤️😊😊,” Brian wrote in the caption for the post.

Sharna’s post showed her bare baby bump in a black and white pic. Several hands were on the bump, including Brian’s, her own, and what appeared to be Brian’s sons’ hands, as she wore a bikini.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional 💙 Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022,” she wrote in the caption. “@brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky ❤️@kassius_marcil_green we are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you xx”

Brian and Sharna’s baby gender announcement comes just over a week after it was first reported they were expecting a child. The new addition will join Brian’s sons, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, who he shares with his ex Megan Fox, as well as son Kassius, 19, whom he had with ex Vanessa Marcil. The baby will be Sharna’s first child.