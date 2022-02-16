Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Reveal They’re Excepting A Baby Boy In Sweet New Photo
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess took to Instagram to share two different pics of her cute baby bump while announcing that their bundle of joy is a boy and expected to arrive ‘on or around July 4.’
Brian Austin Green, 48, and Sharna Burgess, 36, are set to welcome a baby boy in the summer! The actor and dancer shared the gender of their upcoming bundle of joy with the world in two separate Instagram posts on Feb. 16 and they included gorgeous pics of Sharna’s baby bump. In Brian’s pic, a close up of the bump can be seen while the mom-to-be is wearing a white floral dress and sun shines down on it. He has one hand on the bump while clear blue water on what appears to be a beach can be seen in the background.
Brian and Sharna’s baby gender announcement comes just over a week after it was first reported they were expecting a child. The new addition will join Brian’s sons, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, who he shares with his ex Megan Fox, as well as son Kassius, 19, whom he had with ex Vanessa Marcil. The baby will be Sharna’s first child.