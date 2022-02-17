Exclusive

Why Sharna Burgess Feels ‘So Lucky’ To Be Having A Baby With Brian Austin Green

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Sharna Burgess sees having a baby with Brian Austin Green as both a ‘blessing’ and a ‘gift’ as she already knows he’s an ‘amazing father’ to his four kids.

Sharna Burgess, 36, and Brian Austin Green, 48, have been enjoying their pregnancy since announcing it pregnancy to the world on Friday, February 4. A source close to the Dancing With The Stars dancer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she sees this child as a “blessing” and “gift,” especially after tragically losing her father. She especially can’t wait to have kids of her own with the 90210 actor after watching him raise his sons.

“Sharna has always known that she wanted to have kids and be a mom,” our insider added. “She absolutely adores the boys and loves seeing what an amazing father Brian is with them. It’s one of the reasons she feels so lucky because she knows what a fantastic role model he’ll be for their child.” So far her pregnancy has been going well and the dancer is “loving every moment of this process and can’t wait to start the next chapter with her family.”

Brian is equally excited to have a baby with Sharna. A second source disclosed that the Anger Management actor was “struggling” following his breakup with Megan Fox and her passionate relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. Now that he has found Sharna, she “opened such a light in his world” and pulled him out of a dark place.

He is ready to enter the early stages of fatherhood again after raising his four sons Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green and Journey River Green. “He loves his children so much and now that they are having a child themselves, Brian is so excited as he is now convinced he has found the love for the rest of his life and he can’t wait to add a new child to share with his kids and be the great father that he is with a new little one in tow,” the source explained.

The actor and dancer announced the sex of their baby in an extremely precious way. They uploaded a picture of Brian placing his hands on Sharna’s baby bump as the sunset. The dancer not only revealed that they are expecting a baby boy in the post but also shared that he’s due around a very special day– the Fourth of July!