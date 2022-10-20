Megan Fox Hilariously Responds To Hater Wondering ‘Where’ Her Kids Are On IG

Megan Fox proved she is not the mama bear to mess with! The actress hilariously clapped back at a troll who appeared to question her parenting skills in the comments section of her Oct. 19 Instagram post. After the hater wrote, ‘Where your kids at?” underneath a solo snap of Megan, she replied sarcastically, “wait wait wait. I…have kids?!? Oh my god I knew I forgot something!!”

The Transformers vet — who shares sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green — wasn’t finished with her expert drag, however, as she added, “Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”

While Megan and Brian are obviously co-parenting champs, raising their three kids with the utmost respect for each other, she’s been nurturing another relationship that is dear to her: a romance with Machine Gun Kelly – real name Colson Baker. The couple have been going from strength to strength since they shocked fans by getting engaged in the beginning of the year.

The proposal seems to have been on MGK’s mind for a while now, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the “Emo Girl” hitmaker was thinking about marriage all the way back in October 2020, “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly,” the source told HL at the time. “Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”

Another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pair are already thinking about their guest list, which mostly likely with have their BFFs listed: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. “Colson and Megan would also love for Travis to be in their wedding party,” the insider explained. “Colson has a huge group of friends, so he needs to be very selective with who he chooses. But as far as the women go, Megan doesn’t have a large circle of girlfriends, but Kourtney is definitely on her list because they’ve grown so close this past year and she thinks it would be so sweet to have her and Travis both in the wedding.”