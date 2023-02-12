Megan Fox Hints At MGK Breakup By Posting About ‘Dishonesty’ & Deleting All Their Pics

Just one week after their date night at the Grammys, it appears that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox may be over. Megan took to Instagram in the early hours of Feb. 12 to hint at the news. She posted a series of photos of herself wearing an insanely sexy, cutout jumpsuit while posing for selfies in a bathroom mirror. Her photo dump was complete with a video of a fire burning a letter and other personal items.

Probably most telling, though, is the post’s caption, which is a quote from Beyonce’s “Pray You Catch Me,” a song off her album Lemonade. “You can taste the dishonesty, it’s all over your breath,” Megan captioned the Instagram. Lemonade is Beyonce’s 2016 album, which she famously wrote after being cheated on by JAY-Z.

In addition to this savage post, fans also noticed that Megan deleted all of her photos with MGK on her Instagram feed. Plus, she now only follows three people on the social media app, including a newly single Harry Styles, as well as MGK’s nemesis, Eminem, and the one and only Timothee Chalamet.

Interestingly, just hours before this post, Megan was seen out with MGK wearing the same exact outfit as in the photos she shared. The two were holding hands as they left Drake’s Super Bowl party together. She was also by the rocker’s side at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, and posted a tribute to him on Instagram after he lost the award he was nominated for. Of course, that post has since been deleted.

Megan and MGK got together in the spring of 2020, right before the coronavirus pandemic hit. They met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, and their relationship went public a few months later, after she starred in his music video for “Bloody Valentine.” At the time, Megan was separated from her husband, Brian Austin Green, and she filed for divorce later that year. Megan and MGK went on to get engaged at the beginning of 2022.