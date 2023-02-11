Megan Fox Wears Plunging Top With Cutouts Leaving Drake’s Super Bowl Party: Photos

Megan Fox looked gorgeous as she left a pre-Super Bowl party hosted by Drake in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday, February 10. The actress, 36, was spotted leaving the party with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly, 32, and she was absolutely stunning in an all-black outfit, except for a pink cast, that she’s been wearing for her broken wrist.

Megan sported a black one-piece outfit, with a plunging top and cutouts around her stomach and hips for the evening. She accessorized with some dangling earrings and a very long necklace, as she looked beautiful leaving the party.

Meanwhile, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, rocked a more colorful outfit for the evening. He sported a long-sleeve t-shirt with a green cartoon character (maybe a Care Bear?) on it, with pink and yellow flowers on the sleeves. He also wore black leather pants, with Dolce & Gabbana underwear showing above the waistband and combat boots. He completed the look with a black fuzzy bucket hat and slim pink sunglasses.

The Super Bowl party comes less than a week after Megan and MGK walked the red carpet together at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The pair matched in shimmering silver outfits for music’s biggest night! The Jennifer’s Body actress was at the show to support her fiance, as he was nominated for the Best Rock Album award for his 2022 album Mainstream Sellout.

Unfortunately, MGK lost out to Ozzy Osbourne, whose Patient No. 9 album took home the award, but Megan had a strong message about losing with grace. “You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you. Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award,” she wrote on Instagram.