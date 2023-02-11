Megan Fox Wears Plunging Top With Cutouts Leaving Drake’s Super Bowl Party: Photos

The actress held hands with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly as they left a Super Bowl celebration together, ahead of the big game.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 11, 2023 12:02PM EST
megan fox, machine gun kelly
View gallery
Tyga W Hotels Super Bowl Party, Show, Scottsdale, Arizona, USA - 09 Feb 2023
Scottsdale, AZ - MGK and Megan Fox exit Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Pictured: MGK, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scottsdale, AZ - Cher and beau Alexander Edwards attend Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale ahead of Superbowl LVII. Pictured: Alexander Edwards, AE, Cher BACKGRID USA 10 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID

Megan Fox looked gorgeous as she left a pre-Super Bowl party hosted by Drake in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday, February 10. The actress, 36, was spotted leaving the party with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly32, and she was absolutely stunning in an all-black outfit, except for a pink cast, that she’s been wearing for her broken wrist. 

Megan and MGK hold hands while leaving the Super Bowl party. (Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID)

Megan sported a black one-piece outfit, with a plunging top and cutouts around her stomach and hips for the evening. She accessorized with some dangling earrings and a very long necklace, as she looked beautiful leaving the party.

Meanwhile, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, rocked a more colorful outfit for the evening. He sported a long-sleeve t-shirt with a green cartoon character (maybe a Care Bear?) on it, with pink and yellow flowers on the sleeves. He also wore black leather pants, with Dolce & Gabbana underwear showing above the waistband and combat boots. He completed the look with a black fuzzy bucket hat and slim pink sunglasses.

MGK wraps his arms around Megan as they make their way through a crowd. (The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

The Super Bowl party comes less than a week after Megan and MGK walked the red carpet together at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The pair matched in shimmering silver outfits for music’s biggest night! The Jennifer’s Body actress was at the show to support her fiance, as he was nominated for the Best Rock Album award for his 2022 album Mainstream Sellout.

Unfortunately, MGK lost out to Ozzy Osbourne, whose Patient No. 9 album took home the award, but Megan had a strong message about losing with grace. “You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you. Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award,” she wrote on Instagram.

More From Our Partners

ad