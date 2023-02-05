Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Match In Silvery, Shimmery Outfits On The Grammys Red Carpet

A day after Megan Fox made wrist braces look fashionable, she and Machine Gun Kelly hit the red carpet at the 65th Grammy Awards. Megan, 36, and MGK (b. Colson Baker, 32) arrived at the Crypto.com Arena ahead of the Feb. 5 broadcast, and if there were a Grammy for Best Romantic Duo, they would have won. MGK dressed up in a pure silver suit from his neck down to his boots. He accessorized with silver jewelry, proving that he understood the assignment.

Megan also dressed to impress. The Jennifer’s Body actress sported a form-hugging white gown with a bodice embellished with silver and gold jewelry. Her gorgeous dark locks draped her face perfectly, and her makeup couldn’t be beaten. The two engaged lovebirds were the picture of romance and were ready for a historic night.

A day earlier, Megan opted for a hot-pink wrist brace when attending Clive Davis’ Grammy party in Hollywood. She also wore a tight red dress and looked like a glamor goddess…despite being in pain. MGK didn’t look that bad, either, opting for a black outfit with a high, silver collar. Apparently, she was feeling better for the Grammys.

MGK hasn’t had the best relationship with the Grammys. In fact, up until the 2023 ceremony, he never scored a single nomination. In 2021, when his first foray into pop-punk, Tickets to my Downfall, wasn’t nominated for a Grammy, he vented his frustrations on Twitter. “wtf is wrong with the grammys,” he asked. However, when his second punk-inspired album, Mainstream Sellout, was nominated for Best Rock Album – netting MGK his first and so far only Grammy nod – he saw it as a bit of “closure.”

“I think [getting nominated was] like a form of ‘sticking with a journey’ and wondering if there’s really light at the end of the tunnel,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, ten years of crossing fingers and hoping.” MGK, who was on hand for the rollout of the 65th Grammy nominations, revealed that the Recording Academy gave him a gift. “This is the envelope where they read my name on it,” he said proudly. “I’m a hoarder, so this is going to stay in my house forever.”

Sadly for MGK and his fans, Mainstream Sellout didn’t win Best Rock Album. However, it’s unlikely that MGK will be mad. Ozzy Osbourne, the metal icon who recently retired from touring, citing his ongoing health issues, claimed the prize with his Patient Number 9 album. The Prince of Darkness beat out MGK, IDLES (Crawler), Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa), The Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), and Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If).