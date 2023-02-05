Megan Fox Stuns In Red Gown With Machine Gun Kelly At Clive Davis’ GRAMMY Party: Photos

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly proved they are still Hollywood’s It couple when they arrived at Clive Davis’ Grammy party in Hollywood on Saturday, February 4. The Jennifer’s Body actress commanded attention in a red bustier-style gown, giving her Old Hollywood glamour vibes, while the musician/actor kept it cool in a classic black suit. Looking like a billion bucks, the gorgeous couple were the talk of the town at the iconic party, which is thrown annually on the night before the Grammy Awards ceremony.

While Megan’s main squeeze isn’t up for any trophies this year at music’s biggest event, that could be a blessing in disguise, as Machine Gun Kelly has had a bone to pick with the Recording Academy in the past. After learning that he didn’t receive a single nod for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards following the 2022 nominations, MGK tweeted “wtf is wrong with the grammys.” The artist had topped the charts that year with his Tickets to My Downfall album.

Despite the past snub, MGK and Megan looked ecstatic to be partying it up for the Grammys, as they had a chance to participate in one of their favorite pastimes: dressing up! This past Halloween, they took it to another level by cosplaying as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. At the Casamigos spooky bash, MGK and Megan posed like the former 90s duo who were just as famous for their sex tape as for their red-hot careers at the time.

Meanwhile, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the engaged duo are stronger than ever and moving on with their wedding plans, although the event may be more pared back than expected. “They are far from breaking up and still fully planning on getting married, but right now the major focus is on his tour which goes until mid-October,” our insider told us. Once the tour is over, MGK and Megan will begin to “focus on their wedding,” the source said.

As we reported, the wedding seems to have been on MGK’s mind for a while now, as another insider told HollywoodLife that the “Emo Girl” hitmaker was thinking about marriage all the way back in October 2020, “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly,” the source told HL at the time. “Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”