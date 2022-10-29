Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Dress Up As Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee At Casamigos Party: Photos

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got into the spooky season by dressing up as another iconic couple for the annual Casamigos Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 28. The actress and her rock star fiancé channeled Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, posing like the former 90s duo who were just as famous for their sex tape as for their red-hot careers at the time.

Megan rocked a pink and red latex mini dress with a dirty blonde wig, Lucite heels and just the right amount of sex appeal, much like the OG Baywatch star did back in the day. MGK looked every inch the Motley Crue drummer, with his skintight, black leather pants, white tank top and sleeves of tattoos. He even carried a cigarette to add the perfect touch.

The Transformer star and her “Bad Things” hitmaker beau looked loved up on the red carpet at the star-studded shindig, despite recent rumors that their relationship was on the rocks. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the engaged duo are stronger than ever and moving on with their wedding plans, although the event may be more pared back than expected.

“They are far from breaking up and still fully planning on getting married, but right now the major focus is on his tour which goes until mid-October,” our insider told us. Once the tour is over, MGK and Megan will begin to “focus on their wedding,” the source said.

As we reported, the wedding seems to have been on MGK’s mind for a while now, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the “Emo Girl” hitmaker was thinking about marriage all the way back in October 2020, “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly,” the source told HL at the time. “Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”