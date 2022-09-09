Pamela Anderson, 55, Smolders In Spaghetti Strap Dress & Heels For Sexy Marc Jacobs Campaign: Photos

Pamela Anderson is bringing back some ’90s and early 2000s nostalgia as part of the Heaven by Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 collection. In the first of two looks obtained by Dazed magazine, which can be seen here, she posed in a gray outfit reminiscent of a schoolgirl uniform. The Baywatch star, 55, wore a gray spaghetti strap top and a pleated gray mini skirt, each with a layer of sexy white lace peeking out at the bottom. She paired the tiny outfit with clear heels and had her beautiful blonde hair curled. Pamela posed with her arms stretched out in front of her and her left leg straddled on the edge of what appeared to be a table covered by a black floral cloth.

In the second look, which was equally as steamy, Pamela donned a skimpy white dress with matching arm warmers. The photo showed her lying across a giant orange flower with her head propped up by her right hand as she held a gorgeous blue bag with her left. She wore the same nude heels as her schoolgirl outfit and pouted while looking down, seemingly letting the purse stand out.

Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 campaign also includes stars such as Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Dev Hynes, and Kyle MacLachlan. Doja, 26, shared two photos of herself from the collaboration on Sept. 9. In the first outfit, she wore a multi-colored pastel dress. Her shaved head also sported different colors, and she was made to look like a fairy with whimsical graphic wings edited in behind her. In the second photo, the “So High” singer wore an edgy-looking schoolgirl outfit with a yellow and black plaid skirt.

The new photos of Pamela came a week after she was spotted shopping in Venice, Calif. She wore no makeup and rocked a casual combo of a white tee and white pants paired with Crocs x Balenciaga heels.

Pamela has certainly earned a shopping trip, as she’s been busy between her work with Marc Jacobs and her April debut as the star of Broadway’s hit musical Chicago, Roxie Hart. Her Broadway debut earned the model and actress positive reviews, and a person close to her told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the enthusiastic feedback made her beyond thrilled. “Pamela is reading the reviews today and she is super emotional because of how favorable the critics are to her performance,” the source noted. “She’s been talking to her friends and crying happy tears because of how much this means to her. She put her heart and soul into this and, although she was nervous before going on stage during last night’s opening, she was also very excited to finally get a chance to show the world what she is truly capable of.”