Pamela Anderson, 55, Goes Makeup Free In LA After Successful Broadway Run: Photos

The 'Baywatch' icon was a vision in white as she went shopping in Venice rocking a pair of Crocs x Balenciaga mules.

By:
September 3, 2022 1:52PM EDT
View gallery
Venice Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pamela Anderson steps out in Venice wearing an all white look sporting a pair of trendy Madame Mules from Crocs' collaboration with Balenciaga. Pictured: Pamela Anderson BACKGRID USA 2 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Sharon Stone wears a colorful outfit while out and about in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Sharon Stone BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: PrimePix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BENS / BACKGRID

Bow down to the queen! Pamela Anderson can’t help but steal the spotlight when she steps out and that is exactly what happened when the Baywatch icon got some retail therapy in on Friday, September 2. Taking over the streets of Venice, CA, the 55-year-old stunner rocked an all-white ensemble and blinged it out with a pair of Crocs x Balenciaga mules.

Pamela Anderson stepped out in Venice, CA in September 2022. (BENS / BACKGRID)

Pamela is clearly living her best life after getting rave reviews her Broadway debut playing Roxie in the musical Chicago. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Pamela was “crying happy tears” from the positive feedback, especially after being so “nervous” about performing in her first acting gig since 2019.

Pamela is reading the reviews today and she is super emotional because of how favorable the critics are to her performance,” the insider began. “She’s been talking to her friends and crying happy tears because of how much this means to her. She put her heart and soul into this and, although she was nervous before going on stage during last night’s opening, she was also very excited to finally get a chance to show the world what she is truly capable of.”

Pamela Anderson went makeup free for the retail therapy session.(BENS / BACKGRID)

The source went on to say that the first night audience included her closest friends and her two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, whom she shares with ex Tommy Lee. All the love and support has allowed Pamela to focus on the near future. “Now that the first-night jitters are out of the way and the reviews are amazing, Pamela is going to let her creativity shine and showcase her talent more than ever,” added the insider.

Just days before she hit the stage, Pamela gushed about the chance to play the iconic role of Roxie, which gave Renee Zellweger an Oscar nom for the film version in 2002. “I feel like I’ve got all these arms around me, and I feel very embraced, very supported, very rooted for. It’s a new feeling!” she told The View. “When you believe in yourself, other people start believing in you too. It’s a cliché thing to say, but as soon as I decided I’m good enough, then all this stuff just started happening. It’s like miracle to miracle. I’ve gone from Baywatch to Broadway.”

More From Our Partners

ad