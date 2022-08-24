‘Baywatch’ Alum Donna D’Errico, 54, Dances In Tiny Red Lingerie Set: ‘Feeling Sexy’

Donna D’Errico is red hot in her latest Instagram video. The Baywatch and Baywatch Nights actress, 54, has returned with yet another sexy post, this time sensually swaying her hips back and forth to “Jolene” by Ray LaMontagne in a tiny satin lingerie set. The set featured a side-tie thong and a tie-front bra with large cutouts that revealed the lower portion of her breasts. “Just feeling good, feeling sexy. Feeling bold. I felt like posting me dancing to Ray LaMontagne in red satin,” she wrote in the caption of the sexy post. “And now I have.”

The sensual video came just one day after the actress and model showed her fans some glimpses of her recent cross-country road trip. “I drove across America with my dog! I rented a house for a night in each state along the way. I forgot to label Texas but I drove through there, too. I always wanted to do this! I’m taking my time before I drive back across & enjoying the east coast for awhile,” she wrote in the caption that went along with a video compilation of clips from her trip.

She also let fans know she added “lots of content” to OnlyFans, which she joined on Aug. 16. She announced her new gig in a lengthy post that spoke about the double standards across social media when it comes to showing off your body. “This post may upset some people. I don’t care,” she began. “People think everyone on that site is doing raunchy stuff. And if anyone from decent society dared to start an account there, they could pretty much kiss their reputation and maybe even their job goodbye. Aw that’s so sad look she’s on OF now poor girl. Must be hard up.”

She continued, “All these celebs posting nude and topless pics of themselves here on IG and Twitter all the time covering their important bits with their hands. Boom, thousands of likes & comments talking about body positivity and confidence and empowerment and you go girl! Hot! But take that same photo of that same celeb and put it on OF where she can control who sees it and now she’s gross and hard up. People kill me.”

Donna has been sharing sexy snaps all summer long and has seemingly gotten used to people pushing back. On July 16, she posted a photo of herself posing in a white string bikini on a coffee table as a clap back to those who dragged her for dancing in a red, white, and blue bikini on Independence Day. “Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate’,” she wrote alongside the gorgeous picture. “Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.”

If one thing is for sure, Donna is going to keep doing what makes Donna happy.