‘Baywatch’ Babe Donna D’Errico, 54, Models Sexy Lingerie After Bikini Photos Spark Backlash

'If this one gets deleted, I really don’t know what to say,' Donna D'Errico wrote in her latest caption after internet trolls influenced Instagram to remove her recent sexy pics.

By:
August 18, 2022 4:03PM EDT
Donna D'Errico Baywatch
View gallery
Ashley Graham proudly shows off her voluptuous figure alongside her sister in the new Swimsuits For All summer collection. The 31-year-old plus-size model is joined by her younger sister Abigail in the summery beach photoshoot, where the pair are seen cavorting together in the surf. The new capsule collection celebrates the ‘immeasurable relationship, unconditional support, and encouragement that is shared among Ashley and her sister Abigail,’ according to the brand and the campaign was shot on the beaches of Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. The campaign captures their sisterly bond through a series of "then and now" family photos, traveling back in time to their adolescence. Ashley said: ’Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other's lives. We've shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane. ‘Abigail has always been my rock, and I was honored to have her by my side during this photoshoot. Plus, she's a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!’ Abigail was also thrilled to model alongside Ashley. ‘I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size. As children, Ashley and I created a very tight bond that we have been able to carry over to adulthood. ‘Every summer, we would go on road trips together to different states. I'll never forget Ashley getting stung by jellyfish in Florida. It was hilarious! I'll forever be grateful for the sisterly love we have for one another and will never forget the special moments we shared during the photoshoot in Punta Cana," says Abigail. The nine-piece swim collection features mesh panels, netting, exotic florals and animal prints. Styles to highlight include the Phenom Triangle Monkini, Red Orange Heiress High Waist Bikini, and Gala One Shoulder One Piece. Retailing under $104, the As
Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns as She Plays Volleyball in Sexy Bikini. 09 Aug 2020 Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693434_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ashley Graham channels Baywatch in a new campaign for Swimsuits for All. The plus size model, a spokesperson for the brand, stars alongside 90s supermodel Niki Taylor and Kanye West muse Teyana Taylor in the company's new promotion. Graham, 29, who debuted her own capsule collection for the brand earlier in the month, is photographed wearing the iconic bright red lifeguard swimsuit, paying tribute to the US TV series which has now been made into a film starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Editorial use only *Must credit Splash News/Swimsuitsforall* Pictured: Ashley Graham,Teyana Taylor,Niki Taylor,Ashley Graham Teyana Taylor Niki Taylor Ref: SPL1504232 210517 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

Donna D’Errico, who appeared in Baywatch and Baywatch Night between 1996 and 1998, is proud of her body and won’t let the haters stop her from showing it off. The actress, 54, took to Instagram on Aug. 17 in some sexy light pink lingerie to show off her voluptuous behind and let trolls have a piece of her mind after they got her previous Instagram post removed from the site. “So IG removed my other post because too many Karens were complaining about it saying my caption was indicating that I was soliciting prostitution. Yes, that’s what the complaint was and why it got removed,” she began in her heated post, in which she posed seductively in an arched doorway. “I’m actually trying not to laugh right now. I’m trying again with a new photo showing something the Karens may kiss. Below is the caption I had with my original post. If this one gets deleted, I really don’t know what to say.”

The original caption, which went along with the photos that got deleted, talked about how confident Donna feels in lingerie. “I love wearing sexy lingerie. I don’t have a man to wear it for though and I can’t exactly sit around my house alone randomly wearing it,” the 9-1-1 actress had written. “So I’m having fun right now and I feel sexy as hell. Men are complimenting me and I’m eating it up. Let me live. When I’m 80 I’m going to look back and be so happy I did this while I was hot.”

The post came after the sexy star announced she created an OnlyFans account to make money off her gorgeous physique. “I obviously don’t take myself, or the fact that I’m on that site, too seriously. This post may upset some people. I don’t care,” she wrote at the top of her announcement post, which showed off a sultry image of her sitting on a toilet in a blue bodysuit.

She then spoke about the unfair double standard between posting a sexually fueled photo on social media versus OnlyFans. “All these celebs posting nude and topless pics of themselves here on IG and Twitter all the time covering their important bits with their hands. Boom, thousands of likes & comments talking about body positivity and confidence and empowerment and you go girl! Hot!” she explained. “But take that same photo of that same celeb and put it on OF where she can control who sees it and now she’s gross and hard up. People kill me.” She added, “‘That site’ is a social media platform pretty similar to the rest with a few big differences. No censorship, and no bullying/haters. I’m in.”

Donna is used to being bullied on the internet for her sexy bikini photos. In July, she shared pictures of herself posing in a white two-piece in response to the backlash she received for posting herself singing “God Bless The U.S.A.” to the camera while donning an American flag-printed two-piece on Independence Day. “Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate’,” she recalled in the caption. “Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.”

Donna joined OnlyFans just two months after actress Denise Richards, 51, and her 18-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, joined. You tell ’em, Donna!

More From Our Partners

ad