‘Baywatch’s Donna D’Errico, 51, Literally Looks Half Her Age In Plunging See-Through Gown

Eighteen years after ‘Baywatch’ ended, Donna D’Errico looks as young and fierce as ever! The actress stunned in a sheer dress that showed off her incredible figure at 51.

For some reason, we’ve been told Donna D’Errico is 51 years old, but that has to be a mistake. The Baywatch star looks like she can’t be older than 30! Donna stepped out in Los Angeles on December 5, dressed to the nines for the Babes For Boobs Fundraiser, which is apt. The actress stunned in a white, lacy gown featuring a plunging neckline with a keyhole cutout, that flaunted ample cleavage. The white, knit maxi gave off some beach coverup vibes, perfect for a woman who used to rock the iconic red swimsuit.

It was such a good look on her! The gown hugged her curves perfectly, and revealed her completely flat stomach and toned legs. Donna, who played lifeguard Donna Marco, still has those bright blonde locks, which she styled into loose waves. It’s been 18 years since Baywatch went off the air, but she looks like she hasn’t aged a day. Donna is incredibly open about the fact that she underwent extensive plastic surgery in 2017 to achieve that look. She even documented the five-hour surgery through photographs, candid about the fact that she wanted to look like she did in her Baywatch days again.

The actress, who was last seen on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, went under the knife to remove excess skin and fat from her arms, thighs, and stomach, which she attributed to her body changing after having two children (Rhyan D’Errico, 26, and Frankie-Jean Sixx, 18). Then, the doctor redistributed some of the fat to her butt to give her a fuller and perkier look. The result? She slipped back into the iconic red swimsuit like not a day had passed.

Donna, of course, isn’t the only Baywatch beauty still killing it 20 years later. Pamela Anderson is 52 and just did a sexy photoshoot for Maxim, during which she only wore a white bikini.