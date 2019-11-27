Pamela Anderson, 52, Slays In A Sexy White Swimsuit During Hot New ‘Maxim’ Photo Shoot

Pamela Anderson doesn’t miss a beat. The actress showed off her timeless beauty in a white one-piece while on a photo shoot for ‘Maxim’ Australia on November 27!

Pamela Anderson turned back time in new swimsuit photos for Maxim Australia! The Baywatch star, 52, rocked a sultry white one-piece during a photoshoot for the magazine on Wednesday. Pamela, who wore cool aviator shades, was pictured sitting on a boat while holding a champagne glass.

In other snaps from the new shoot, the television personality turned her back to the camera and exposed the stunning back of her white swimsuit. The suit featured an open back with multiple straps and a tie at the neck. She went barefoot on the boat as her blonde, wavy locks laid down her back.

Pamela proved that her beauty is timeless while on the shoot. She showed off her fit physique in her white bathing suit. Her toned arms and legs were on display as she posed for Maxim in various spots on location. She wore minimal makeup for the project.

The actress touched down in Australia for her busy work week on November 25. She arrived to the Brisbane airport in a casual white tee and a pair of tight black leggings. She rocked a fresh face with her blonde locks down as she made her way to her gate with her passport in hand.

Pamela initially flew into Australia to film a commercial for roadside assist company Ultra Tune. She hit the beach on Tuesday to film, where she recreated her iconic Baywatch run in a tight black wetsuit.