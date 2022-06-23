Denise Richards Joins OnlyFans Just Days After 18-Year-Old Daughter Sami Signed Up

Like daughter, like mother? Denise Richards is taking a cue from her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen and joining OnlyFans. The Wild Things actress and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, revealed she is now a content creator for the subscription-based platform, which is widely known for its sexually explicit material. Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, June 23, Denise let her fans know they can also find her over on OnlyFans as she shared a clip of herself (below) wading into the ocean in a white sundress with the caption, ‘Ready…here we go💛#onlyfans Link in bio💋.”

Denise kicked things off with one post so far on the site, where she is charging her adoring stans $25 a month to gain access. That’s $5 more than her eldest child Sami is charging, who caused quite the commotion within her family when she announced on June 13 via Instagram that she had joined the controversial website. Sami’s father, Charlie Sheen, first threw blame on his ex Denise for their daughter’s decision, while Denise publicly offered support to Sami.

However, Charlie quickly backtracked his admonishing of Sami and her OnlyFans endeavor, revealing Denise was the one who shed some light on the subject for the 56-year-old Major League alum. “Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” he told Us Weekly on June 18. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

The turnabout was a far cry from Charlie’s original stance, where he said in a statement, “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof.” He concluded, “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

As for OnlyFans newest member, Denise made her own statement at the time, saying, “Sami is 18 and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices.”