​Sami Sheen, 18, Reveals Her Relationship Status In Fan Q&A After Making Controversial OnlyFans

Sami Sheen, 18, is all about her fans. The daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen opened up about her dating life during a Q&A with her Instagram followers online Tuesday, Jun. 14. The friendly Q&A came just days after revealing she had started a saucy OnlyFans page.

Asked if she was single, Sami shared a hiking photo with her dog and wrote a simple, “Yes”. Another questioner asked whether she’d be open to dating anyone who wasn’t “famous or popular” and she wrote, “lmao I don’t care about fame or popularity. As long as someone is respectful and we can have fun together that’s all that matters.” Sami also made sure to direct people to her OnlyFans page during the Q&A, hoping to snag more $19.99-a-month subscribers.

Sami announced the creation of her OnlyFans account via a steamy bikini photo on Instagram on Monday, Jun. 13. In the snap, she leaned over the ledge of the pool in a black bikini and gazed at the camera with glossy lips. The flirtatious caption had a lip emoji and read, “Click the link in my bio if u wanna see more.” That link lead to her OnlyFans, which had a description that said, “hey ;) subscribe to see exclusive content,” with a mischievous-looking emoji and pair of lips. It appeared as if she had one locked photo available, which she teased as “your view of me”.

Sami’s family had mixed reactions upon news of her new gig. Dad Charlie, 56, was less-than-thrilled, telling Us Weekly, “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Denise, 51, voiced her support for Sami via an Instagram comment, sharing “Sami, I will always support you and always have your back. I love you.” The former Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills talent’s rep previously told HollywoodLife, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”