Denise Richards Vows To Always ‘Support’ Daughter Sami, 18, After She Makes OnlyFans

Sami Sheen, 18, has the full support of her mom, Denise Richards, after creating an OnlyFans account. Sami announced her latest venture, which will allow subscribers to pay directly for photos and videos from her, on Instagram on June 12. Denise left a comment on the post, writing, “Sami, I will always support you and always have your back. I love you.” She completed her message with a red heart emoji.

The comment was left on a photo of Sami wearing a bikini in the pool. In the caption, she told fans to click the link in her bio to “see more.” The link in bio led to a series of links to Sami’s other social media pages, including the newly-added OnlyFans account.

After Sami went public with the OnlyFans account, her dad, Charlie Sheen, publicly condemned the situation, blaming Denise for their daughter’s controversial new venture. “[Sami] is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” Charlie said in a statement. “This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I am unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Denise defended herself in a statement of her own. “Sami is 18 and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in,” Denise insisted, via her representative. “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices.”

Sami and Denise previously went through a rough patch, but appear to be back on good terms. In Sept. 2021, when Sami was still a minor, she moved out of Denise’s home to live with Charlie. At the time, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Sami and Denise disagreed over rules that Denise had set at the time. Denise confirmed this during a Feb. 2021 interview, where she said, “There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Charlie’s], there are different rules at that house, and that’s okay.”

During the February interview, Denise admitted that her relationship with Sami was still “strained”, and said that the teenager was still living with Charlie. However, just three months later, Sami proved that she was in a good place with her mother again. She took to Instagram to wish Denise a Happy Mother’s Day with a sweet message. “Happy Mother’s Day!!” she wrote. “I love you so much mom. You have no idea how grateful I am to have you in my life.” It’s unclear when Sami moved back in with Denise, or when their rift was repaired.