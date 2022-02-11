Denise Richards Talks ‘Strained’ Relationship With Daughter Sami, 17, As She Lives With Dad Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards revealed her 17-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, is still living with her dad under ‘different rules.’

Denise Richards, 50, gave an update on her daughter, Sami Sheen, after the 17-year-old moved in with her father, Charlie Sheen, 56. “Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her,” Denise told Jeff Lewis on his Sirius XM show on Friday. “It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained.”

When asked if Denise was happy about Sami’s current living situation, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said, “Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years.”

The actress, who also shares daughter Lola, 16, with her ex, continued, “But I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there’s access to everything. We didn’t grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want,” she added. “There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Sheen’s], there’s different rules at that house and that’s okay.”

The former reality star noted that Sami is “not in school” and also, that she as a mother, does not “agree with certain things” her ex does as a parent. “But that’s okay. We can agree to disagree,” she stated. She also noted that while she’s “not a strict mom,” she does have “rules and boundaries.”