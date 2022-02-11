News

Denise Richards Talks ‘Strained’ Relationship With Daughter Sami, 17, As She Lives With Dad Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards, Sami Sheen
Broadimage/Shutterstock
1/20/02 Los Angeles, CA Golden Globes Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards at the DreamWorks Post Award show party for the 59th annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo® Alan Berliner/BEI ****EXCLUSIVE******* Universal/USA Films/Dreamworks afterparty 2002 Golden Globes - Dreamworks Party
Actor Charlie Sheen, ex-wife Denise Richards and their two daughters promote Charlie's new television series Anger Management during a baseball game between the New York Yankees and New York Mets on June 23, 2012 at CitiField in the Queens borough of New York City. Pictured: Charlie Sheen Ref: SPL1178029 240612 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Actor Charlie Sheen is seen out on Valentines Day with his ex wife Denise Richards and their two daughters. Interesting that Denise would spend Valentines with Charlie instead of with her boyfriend Richie Sambora. Pictured: Charlie Sheen,Denise Richards,Charlie Sheen Denise Richards Ref: SPL1069255 140207 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards 11TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 05 FEB 2005 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

Denise Richards revealed her 17-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, is still living with her dad under ‘different rules.’

Denise Richards, 50, gave an update on her daughter, Sami Sheen, after the 17-year-old moved in with her father, Charlie Sheen, 56. “Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her,” Denise told Jeff Lewis on his Sirius XM show on Friday. “It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained.”

When asked if Denise was happy about Sami’s current living situation, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said, “Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years.”

Denise Richards, Sami Sheen
Denise Richards & daughter Sami Sheen step out (Broadimage/Shutterstock).

The actress, who also shares daughter Lola, 16, with her ex, continued, “But I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there’s access to everything. We didn’t grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want,” she added. “There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Sheen’s], there’s different rules at that house and that’s okay.”

Related Gallery

Denise Richards' Kids: See Photos Of The Actress With Her 3 Children

Denise Richards and daughter Eloise spotted out and about Pictured: Denise Richards and daughter Eloise spotted out and about,Denise Richards daughter Eloise spotted out about Ref: SPL779449 100614 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Lola Rose Sheen, Denise Richards and Sam SheenLongines Masters, Day 3, Los Angeles, America - 03 Oct 2015
Denise Richards, Lola Sheen and Leo Howard onstage during the Radio Disney Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre on in Los AngelesRadio Disney Music Awards - Inside, Los Angeles, USA

The former reality star noted that Sami is “not in school” and also, that she as a mother, does not “agree with certain things” her ex does as a parent. “But that’s okay. We can agree to disagree,” she stated. She also noted that while she’s “not a strict mom,” she does have “rules and boundaries.”

Sami Sheen, Charlie Sheen
Sami Sheen pictured with dad Charlie Sheen (ROMA / MEGA).

The relationship update comes after an L.A. judge ruled on Oct. 4, 2021 that Charlie no longer has to pay child support to Denise for their two daughters. This was a big win for the Two and a Half Men actor. As Sami lives with her father full time, Lola is living with both parents. “Charlie loves all of his children very much,” HollywoodLife‘s source said. “He’s a total girl dad and has a super soft spot for his daughters.”

The source added that Charlie has always been a very “hands-on dad,” despite sometimes having a difficult relationship with Denise. “As the girls were growing up, Charlie always did his best to clear his schedule to attend their activities like their horse shows and school meetings. They’ve always been really sweet, smart girls and he’s wanted to show them off.”