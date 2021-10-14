Charlie Sheen Is ‘A Total Girl Dad’ As Sami, 17, & Lola, 16, Spend The Most Time With Him

Charlie Sheen ‘loves all his children,’ but he has a ‘super soft spot for his daughters,’ who are spending more time with him than ever before, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned.



Charlie Sheen‘s two teenage daughters, who he shares with ex-wife Denise Richards, are definitely daddy’s girls! After winning big in court on Oct. 4, when an L.A. judge ruled that he no longer has to pay the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star child support for their two daughters Sami, 17, and Lola, 16, Charlie, 56, is taking the time to enjoy the special bond he has with his girls.

“Charlie loves all of his children very much,” HollywoodLife‘s source said. “He’s a total girl dad and has a super soft spot for his daughters.” Charlie has always been a very “hands-on dad,” according to our source, despite having — at times — a difficult relationship with Denise. “As the girls were growing up, Charlie always did his best to clear his schedule to attend their activities like their horse shows and school meetings. They’ve always been really sweet, smart girls and he’s wanted to show them off.”

“Sami has always been the shy one and Lola more outgoing, so to see her come out of her shell a bit more now that she’s older is amazing. Charlie has always loved having the girls around. He doesn’t want a bad relationship with Denise, but he’s thrilled he has his girls around more,” the insider said.

So where are the girls living now? On Oct. 5, Us Weekly reported that Sami lives with her father full time, while Lola is living with both parents. “Lola goes back and forth between her parents whenever Denise is working, as she is now,” a source told the outlet, adding, “It’s better for Sami if Denise and Charlie were co-parenting her during this time. They are not. Sami is living with Charlie at his apartment in Malibu.”

HollywoodLife obtained documents from the custody hearing on Oct. 4. In the documents, it was decided that Charlie no longer has to pay Denise child support for either of the girls. “The Court sets the Respondent’s child support obligation and arrearages to the Petitioner for the minor children Sam Sheen and Lola Sheen to $0 (zero dollars) per month commencing from August 1, 2018,” the documents stated.

In addition to Sami and Lola, Sheen also is the father of twin sons Max and Bob, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Brooke Mueller, 44. He also has a close relationship with daughter Cassandra Jade Estevez, 36, whose mother is Sheen’s high school girlfriend, Paula Profit Estevez.