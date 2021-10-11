See Pics

Sami Sheen, 17, Looks Like Mom Denise Richards In New Pics After Charlie Sheen Custody Drama

denise richards
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Denise Richards, center, Sam Sheen and Eloise Richards attend a private event at Hyde Staples Center hosted by Dell for the Katy Perry concert on in Los Angeles, Calif Dell Hosts VIP Guests At A Private Event At Hyde Staples Center For Katy Perry Concert, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Sep 2014
Lola Rose Sheen, Denise Richards and Sam SheenLongines Masters, Day 3, Los Angeles, America - 03 Oct 2015
Denise Richards, Lola Sheen and Leo Howard onstage during the Radio Disney Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre on in Los AngelesRadio Disney Music Awards - Inside, Los Angeles, USA
Denise Richards, Lola Rose Sheen2013 Radio Disney Music Awards, Los Angeles, America - 27 Apr 2013 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Sami Sheen looked exactly like her mom, Denise Richards, in a slew of gorgeous new photos she posted to Instagram.

Sami Sheen, 17, looked beautiful when she posted a slew of gorgeous photos to Instagram with the caption, “clairvoyant.” In the photos, Sami rocked a cut-up sheer fishnet black long-sleeve crop top on top of a V-neck lace bralette. She styled the crop top with a pair of high-waisted black pants and a long cardigan draped over her shoulders.

As for her glam, she kept her platinum blonde hair down and straight and added a bright red matte lip. Thick black cat eyeliner and long black acrylic nails completed her look.

We couldn’t but notice how much Sami looked like her mother, Denise Richards, in the photos. Sami has been on a roll lately when it comes to posting gorgeous selfies to Instagram and just the other day she showed off her glam in a slew of mirror photos.

In the pictures, Sami rocked an oversized gray hoodie with a white beanie underneath and dramatic makeup. She rocked a super thick cat-eye and a bright red lip, adding large diamond dangling earrings.

Related Gallery

Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards -- Pics Of The Former Couple

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards 11TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 05 FEB 2005
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bob Marshak/Kingman/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5851487a) Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards Good Advice - 2001 Director: Steve Rash Kingman Films USA Scene Still Comedy
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards World Premiere of 'Undercover Brother'

Denise richards
Denise Richards with her two daughters, Sami & Lola. (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Sami’s photos come on the heels of the court’s decision that her father, Charlie Sheen, no longer has to pay child support for his two daughters that he shares with Denise – Sami and Lola, 16, ever since Sami moved in with Denise.

According to the court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the document reads, “The Court sets the Respondent’s child support obligation and arrearages to the Petitioner for the minor children Sam Sheen and Lola Sheen to $0 (zero dollars) per month commencing from August 1, 2018.”