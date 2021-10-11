Sami Sheen, 17, Looks Like Mom Denise Richards In New Pics After Charlie Sheen Custody Drama

Sami Sheen looked exactly like her mom, Denise Richards, in a slew of gorgeous new photos she posted to Instagram.

Sami Sheen, 17, looked beautiful when she posted a slew of gorgeous photos to Instagram with the caption, “clairvoyant.” In the photos, Sami rocked a cut-up sheer fishnet black long-sleeve crop top on top of a V-neck lace bralette. She styled the crop top with a pair of high-waisted black pants and a long cardigan draped over her shoulders.

As for her glam, she kept her platinum blonde hair down and straight and added a bright red matte lip. Thick black cat eyeliner and long black acrylic nails completed her look.

We couldn’t but notice how much Sami looked like her mother, Denise Richards, in the photos. Sami has been on a roll lately when it comes to posting gorgeous selfies to Instagram and just the other day she showed off her glam in a slew of mirror photos.

In the pictures, Sami rocked an oversized gray hoodie with a white beanie underneath and dramatic makeup. She rocked a super thick cat-eye and a bright red lip, adding large diamond dangling earrings.

Sami’s photos come on the heels of the court’s decision that her father, Charlie Sheen, no longer has to pay child support for his two daughters that he shares with Denise – Sami and Lola, 16, ever since Sami moved in with Denise.

According to the court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the document reads, “The Court sets the Respondent’s child support obligation and arrearages to the Petitioner for the minor children Sam Sheen and Lola Sheen to $0 (zero dollars) per month commencing from August 1, 2018.”