Charlie Sheen Backtracks On Daughter Sami Joining OnlyFans After Denise Richards ‘Illuminated’ Him

Charlie Sheen has changed his mind over his contempt for his 18-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, joining OnlyFans, and it’s all thanks to his ex-wife and Sami’s mother, Denise Richards. “Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” the 56-year-old actor told Us Weekly on June 18 via his publicist, Jeff Ballard. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

Sami announced she joined OnlyFans on June 12 via a steamy bikini picture shared on Instagram. “click the link in my bio if u wanna see more,” she captioned the photo, which was taken in a pool. The link in her bio guided people to her OnlyFans page, which encouraged people to “subscribe for exclusive content.” Charlie made it very clear he was not happy with his daughter’s new business endeavor and stated he had nothing to do with the idea. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof,” the Two And A Half Men alum told Us Weekly in a statement on June 13. “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity,” he concluded.

Denise, 51, immediately pushed back in support of her daughter. “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices,” she told HollywoodLife via her representative. Furthermore, Denise left a comment under Sami’s sultry bikini pic to let her daughter know she had her full support. “Sami, I will always support you and always have your back. I love you,” she said with a red heart emoji.

Denise went into even more detail about her support of her daughter after she noticed “lots of negative comments” on her social media. “I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said in a note posted to her Instagram page on June 17.

She continued, “I’m in awe of her ability to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you. I recently learned about @onlyfans in the last few months. The judgement because women and men of the adult film industry are on there. I imagine they’re on Instagram & Twitter, as well. Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself on IG in a bikini?” She concluded her message by contemplating whether or not she should make an OnlyFans to monetize her bikini photos, too.

On June 15, Sami addressed her new gig in an Instagram Story Q&A session. “Only thing that matters is making sure you’re comfortable with what your posting & remembering that all bodies are beautiful,” she said, per People. She also noted that her mother was “extremely supportive.”