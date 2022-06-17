Denise Richards Defends Daughter Sami’s OnlyFans: Charlie ‘Shouldn’t’ Judge Her

Denise Richards continues to stand behind daughter Sami amid ex-husband Charlie Sheen's apparent disapproval over her decision to join OnlyFans at 18.

June 17, 2022
Denise Richards took to Instagram to once again voice her support for Sami Sheen, her 18-year-old daughter with ex Charlie Sheen. The family has been in turmoil since Sami announced on June 13 via Instagram that she had joined the controversial platform. “Lots of negative comments on my social media this week,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said in a written post on June 17. “I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle.”

Denise went on to praise her oldest child with Charlie and her ability to handle public pressure and criticism — and to lash out at the perception that the platform is somehow worse because its users are paid. “I’m in awe of her ability to shut out the noise,” Denise continued in the Instagram post. “Because it can destroy you. I recently learned about @onlyfans in the last few months. The judgement because women and men of the adult film industry are on there. I imagine they’re on Instagram & Twitter, as well.

“Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself on IG in a bikini? We’ve all done it. Because you get paid on Only Fans?  I’m pretty sure IG & Twitter & Facebook do quite well off of all of us. Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too? I’m sorry, but sh**, if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account…Oh & those of you that are so judgmental … sounds like you might already subscribe to an @onlyfans account. Have a great weekend.”

In earlier comments, Charlie wasn’t quite as enthusiastic and lashed out at his Drop Dead Gorgeous ex wife. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,”  The Two and a Half Men star told Us Weekly in a June 13 statement. “This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.” Meanwhile, Denise took to Instagram to directly respond to Sami’s announcement post, in which the teen rocks a black bikini top and urges followers to click the link in bio “if u wanna see more.”

“Sami, I will always support you and always have your back. I love you,” she commented, alongside a simple red heart emoji. In a more formal statement via her rep, Denise said that, “Sami is 18 and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices.”

