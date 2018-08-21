Denise Richards, 47, Models Insane Body In Bikini Alongside ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars & She Looks Half Her Age

Denise Richards looked absolutely fantastic on Aug. 21 when she showed off her toned body in a sexy bikini while posing for a pic with her ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ co-stars.

Denise Richards, 47, just signed on to be part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast and she already looked like she was fitting in nicely when she posed for an extremely gorgeous bikini pic in the Bahamas with some of her new co-stars. The Instagram photo, which was posted by Dorit Kemsley on Aug. 20, showed Denise wearing her bright pink swimsuit alongside Dorit and other RHOBH stars, including Lisa Rinna and Camille Grammer. The actress looked truly amazing with her incredible body as she smiled for the camera while holding onto her fellow television ladies.

Denise’s participation on RHOBH comes as a bit of a surprise considering she hasn’t been involved in reality television since her show Denise: It’s Complicated back in 2008 and 2009 but we can definitely see why she’d be perfect for the series. Denise has been in the spotlight for a number of years and has been open about her personal struggles, including her messy divorce from ex-husband Charlie Sheen so it seems she’s comfortable in a reality show setting.

Her new run-in with RHOBH may not be the first one she’s encountered either. Back in 2012, it was reported that the brunette beauty was offered to be part of the cast but she didn’t accept it at the time. Now that the offer has come back around and she’s agreed to it, it will be interesting to see her interact with the other ladies on the small screen. As any RHOBH fan knows, the show can get pretty intense with drama from time to time, so we hope Denise is ready for it!

Denise looks radiant in her first RHOBH cast pic! We’re excited to see how she affects season nine of the popular series. We have a feeling it will be quite entertaining!