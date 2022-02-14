See Pics

Denise Richards & Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami, 17, Rocks A Green Bikini In Gorgeous Beach Photos 

In a recent Instagram series, Sami Sheen is rocking a beautiful green bikini and straw hat as she soaks up the Malibu sun.

Sami Sheen is adorable in green! The 17-year-old, who’s daughter to Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, rocked a pretty green bikini on Monday with a ditsy floral print, sharing three different poses to Instagram. In the photos, Sami posed while sitting on the beach, showing via her geotag that she was in Malibu, California. The teen posed in the serene shots as the sun went down, also sporting a beach-ready straw hat for the occasion. She captioned the post by simply writing “xoxo,” sharing some appreciation to her fans.

Sami has been somewhat in the news lately, as well, as her mom Denise, 50, recently appeared on Jeff Lewis‘ Sirius XM radio show on Feb. 11 to discuss the nature of their relationship these days. “Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said on the show. “It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained.”

When asked if Denise was happy about Sami’s currently living with her dad, 56, the Wild Things actress said, “Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years.”

The actress, who also shares daughter Lola, 16, with her ex, continued, “But I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there’s access to everything. We didn’t grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want,” she added. “There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Sheen’s], there’s different rules at that house and that’s okay.”

The former reality star noted that Sami is “not in school” and also, that she as a mother, does not “agree with certain things” her ex does as a parent. “But that’s okay. We can agree to disagree,” she stated. She also noted that while she’s “not a strict mom,” she does have “rules and boundaries.”